Mariners Are Watching Bryan Woo Pick Up Right Where He Left Off

Spring stats can lie to you. A pitcher can cruise through two innings in March and still look nothing like himself. That is why Bryan Woo’s latest outing actually felt worth paying attention to.

The line was good enough on its own: four innings, one run, three hits, no walks, four strikeouts. But the real tell was how it happened. Woo struck out the first four batters he faced, got ahead in counts, established the fastball early, and looked like he was dictating the entire shape of the outing instead of reacting to it. That is the version of Woo the Mariners need.

The most encouraging part was that Woo basically said as much himself.

“Much better today, just getting ahead of hitters and being in better counts,” Woo said, via Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. “That was my brand of baseball right there. That’s exactly what it needs to look like. It felt good to keep inching closer to that.”

Mariners Have Every Reason to Feel Encouraged by Bryan Woo’s Latest Step

This is Woo recognizing his own identity on the mound. His game has always looked best when he is attacking early and forcing hitters to deal with his fastball before anything else starts spinning off it.

Bryan Woo's four strikeouts today ... pic.twitter.com/MLjqMt7NMH — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 9, 2026

Dan Wilson pretty much backed up the same read. He said Woo got the fastball going early, and once that was in place, the sweeper really started playing against lefties. That is usually when Woo looks the most like himself. He gets ahead, grabs control of the at-bat, and makes hitters deal with his mix on his terms.

Woo finished 2025 fifth in Cy Young voting, posting a 2.94 ERA with 198 strikeouts over 186 2/3 innings in 30 starts. So when he comes out this spring pounding the zone, missing bats, and looking this comfortable, it feels a lot more like a continuation.

Even with an inflated 4.70 ERA this spring, Woo’s underlying line looks far more promising than the ERA suggests. He has 10 strikeouts and just one walk in 7 2/3 innings with a 1.04 WHIP. That sounds a lot more like a pitcher sharpening real weapons than somebody searching for answers. The one walk especially jumps out but it’s of no concern, when Woo is in control of the zone, everything else starts to look cleaner.

The Mariners ended up losing this game against the Diamondbacks in walkoff fashion, and Dan Wilson was not wrong to point out the club’s lack of timely hitting. But that almost feels secondary here. The bigger takeaway was on the mound. Woo had a classic Woo outing.

And if Seattle really is watching him pick up where he left off, that is a pretty big deal for a rotation that already knows how dangerous it can look when he is right.