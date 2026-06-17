Why Randy Arozarena’s Injury Forced Mariners into Bizarre Curtis Washington Jr. Call-Up

The Mariners losing Randy Arozarena to the injured list somehow turned into one of the strangest transactions of their season. Curtis Washington Jr. has one heck of an opportunity in front of him so let’s not throw shade in that direction. He’s a 26-year-old minor leaguer who got a call he probably didn’t expect. And if the phone rings telling you to head to T-Mobile Park, you absolutely drive there.

But let’s also be honest about it. With Arozarena on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain and a minor leaguer chosen straight from High-A Everett. People are going to ask where exactly that move came from.

Same story, different day - do NOT run on the arm of Curtis Washington Jr.! pic.twitter.com/MNe2l6q6is — Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) May 3, 2026

Mariners’ Randy Arozarena Injury Created a Roster Scramble

Arozarena’s injury doesn’t appear to be a long-term disaster. Justin Hollander made the point pretty clear. The Mariners can’t play multiple bodies short for any meaningful stretch of time. But the obvious move would have been to grab a body from Triple-A Tacoma. Except the Rainiers were not in town. They were on the road in Salt Lake City. It's not like that’s across the planet or anything. Still, the easier play was Everett.

Washington’s numbers at Everett doesn’t highlight a player destined to take hacks in the box at T-Mobile. He’s hitting .190/.280/.394 with seven home runs, 22 RBI and 14 stolen bases. There’s some pop, speed, and surely some athleticism.

But let’s not get crazy and think the guy from High-A is about to break out. Washington has played left field, center field, designated hitter, and even hit for the cycle this season, so there’s at least a little roster fit here. The Mariners needed someone who is reliable in the outfield, protect the bench and keep them from running too thin while Arozarena is unavailable. Washington checks those boxes in the most literal way possible.

The other reason this move actually makes sense is that the Mariners still have plenty of outfield options. Dominic Canzone, Luke Raley, and Rob Refsnyder give them another option if his knee is cooperating. Victor Robles is still in the picture. And obviously, there’s this guy named Julio Rodríguez.

Washington is simply being asked to help the Mariners survive a pinch in the roster. That’s the most important distinction. So, even though it looks odd, it’s necessary while the Mariners actively try to avoid what is meant to be a short-term injury from becoming a larger problem.