Seattle Mariners' Tyler Locklear Maintains Status as Top 10 Prospect
The Seattle Mariners farm system is likely to remain one of the best in baseball at least through 2025.
The Mariners minor leaguers boasted eight top 100 prospects according to Baseball America (the most in the majors) and five in MLB Pipeline's top 100 list.
The top 100 list, like every season, is likely to undergo some changes as new prospects emerge and older prospects get their opportunities in the major leagues.
But Seattle's farm system is one likely to undergo minimal changes.
Baseball America released their latest Mariners top 10 prospects list. And of the prospects included, middle infielder Cole Young (No. 2 prospect) and starting pitcher Logan Evans (No. 8 prospect) are the rumored to be the only ones that factor into the organization's long-term plans.
That is, aside from one top 10 prospect that's already had some appearances in the majors.
First baseman Tyler Locklear was listed as the No. 10 Seattle prospect in Baseball America's latest rankings. He's the only player listed in the updated top 10 that's already played in the majors. The publication had the following scouting report on the former Virginia Commonwealth product:
Locklear’s meal ticket is his bat. He can get swing-happy at the plate and is prone to expanding the zone, but he still maintained strong walk rates in the minor leagues because pitchers were scared out of the zone against him. It remains to be seen how his walk rate will translate to the majors. There is also some whiff in his bat. However, Locklear consistently hits the ball hard, both on a line and in the air. He has the chance for above-average hit and power tools at peak. He’s a below-average runner, but he’s not a base-clogger. He will even steal the occasional base on an unsuspecting pitcher. Locklear came into pro ball as a third baseman, but he has since transitioned to first base full time. He shows solid natural feel at picking throws out of the dirt, while his range in the field and mobility around the bag are more fringy.
Locklear played 16 game with the major league club compared to 111 games with the Mariners' Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers, and Triple-A team, the Tacoma Rainiers.
While in the majors, Locklear hit .156 with two home runs and three RBIs. In the minors, Locklear batted .272 with 16 homers and 67 RBIs.
Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and General Manager Justin Hollander have both named the infield as the group in most need of improvement. Specifically first base, second base and third base. In a recent appearance on MLB Network Radio, Hollander seemed to indicate that first base is the primary target with the club open to a variety of combinations following.
Reports have indicated that the Mariners could reunite with veterans Justin Turner or Carlos Santana, or even swing a trade involving veteran starting pitcher Luis Castillo and Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas.
If Seattle pulls off a major league acquisition at first base, then Locklear, at best, will be the third first baseman on the depth chart behind Raley and the whatever new addition the team makes.
But there is an opening for Locklear to take over as a platoon bat with Raley if the Mariners fail to make a transaction.
It will be interesting to see what Locklear's future looks like in 2025. He didn't get a sustained look in the majors in 2024. And Seattle might be interested in trying out Locklear for a more-sustained stint with the team as a result.
