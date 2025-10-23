Are the Marlins a Real Threat to Land Kazuma Okamoto?

NPB news from earlier 🇯🇵🚨



Yomiuri Giants 1B/3B Kazuma Okamoto will be posted for MLB teams this offseason.



Here’s is a WBC home run in 2023, a Spring Training one off Roki Sasaki and an NPB shot.



NPB Stats Career Stats: 277 HR | 872 RBIs | .274 AVG | .856 OPS | 5,010 AB pic.twitter.com/CngjuhGYCb