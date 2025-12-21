Marlins Prospect Deyvison De Los Santos Blasting Home Runs in Winter League

There is no player in the Miami Marlins’ minor league system with the tantalizing power of Deyvison De Los Santos.

Since he started his minor league career in 2021, he’s been a home run machine. He has 102 career home runs, including a 2024 season in which he slammed 40 home runs and drove in 120 RBI with a slash of .294/.343.571 in 137 games. Injuries sapped some of that power in 2025, as he only hit 12 home runs and drove in 54 RBI on a slash of .240/.313./.359.

It looks like that old power may be returning in the Dominican Winter League, where he’s playing for Gigantes del Cibao and hitting tape measure home runs.

Deyvison De Los Santos Positioned for MLB Job

It might not be baseball weather where you're located, but don't fret, Deyvison De Los Santos is still hitting moonshots 🚀 (with the electric call to boot)@Marlins | @JaxShrimp | @Gigantes_Cibao pic.twitter.com/MReWKJTLio — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) December 20, 2025

The bat has returned in the Dominican Winter League, which is usually staked with Major League talent, including Dominican natives and U.S. players either trying to get more at-bats or more work off the mound. De Los Santos is playing there for the second straight season, and his numbers are better than a season ago.

With Gigantes in 2024, he slashed .260/.296/.320 in only 16 games, with no home runs and five RBI. He’s already played in 42 games this time around and his numbers are around where his minor leagues numbers usually are — a .303/.361/.462 slash with an .823 OPS, along with five home runs and 25 RBI.

The power is there for the Marlins’ No. 22 prospect, who was moved to the MLB roster in November of 2024 to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Unlike the Diamondbacks, the Marlins see the potential in his bat. They also see what he could do to solidify a position that has bedeviled them since trading first baseman Jake Burger to the Texas Rangers.

De Los Santos is listed as a first baseman and third baseman, but he’s played a similar number of games at both positions. Last season in the minor leagues he played 65 games at first and 28 games at third base. In the Dominican Winter league, there has been no split. Every game he’s played has been at first base. The extra work may be a precursor to allowing him to fully compete at a position that was Miami’s worst offensively in 2025.

The position is so flat that Miami has toyed with moving Connor Norby there for more offense and a tepid season from holdover starter Eric Wagaman. The position demands power and De Los Santos has more of it than any of the potential candidates at the MLB level. He must now prove he is ready for the job.

De Los Santos didn’t start his pro career with the Marlins. He was an international signee of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019 and, because of the COVID-19 shutdown of minor league baseball he didn’t get a crack at pro baseball until 2021. As a prospect, he hadn’t reached his peak in late 2023 and the Cleveland Guardians selected him in the Rule 5 draft. But, after he didn’t make their Major League roster out of spring training, Cleveland returned him to Arizona.

Miami acquired him at the 2024 trade deadline when it dealt pitcher A.J. Puk to the Diamondbacks for De Los Santos and shortstop Andrew Pintar.

