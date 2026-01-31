Marlins Trades Creates Massive Opportunity for Rule 5 Draft Eligible Pitcher

The Miami Marlins cleared the deck for potential pitching prospects in this year’s starting rotation.

By trading Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers for prospects, the Marlins are counting on two starting pitchers to pick up those spots. Miami has Major League options, but it also has two bright prospects at Triple-A in Thomas White and Robby Snelling, both of whom have enough arm talent and experience to make the rotation.

But what about after that? Sandy Alcántara could be traded at some point. The Marlins seem committed to him and they have a 2027 contract option. By 2028, the former Cy Young winner will be a free agent. Miami will then need reinforcements. It’s possible that reinforcement could come in the form of Eliazar Dishmey.

Miami Marlins Prospect Eliazar Dishmey

The 20-year-old Dominican Republic native has been on a slow burn since he signed as an international free agent in 2022. In fact, because he signed in 2022 before his 18th birthday, he will be Rule 5 Draft eligible next offseason. That puts Miami in the position of determining what Dishmey can be now.

Fortunately, he’s helping them out in that regard. It’s one reason why Baseball America (subscription required) selected him as one of the organization’s three breakout prospects for 2026.

The right-hander has always had a live arm. His scouting grades for his fastball, curveball, slider and change-up are all 50 or better. Scouts appreciate his combination of pitch mix and arm slot. But in his first three years in the minors, it never really came together. Then came 2025.

He started last season at Jupiter in the Florida State League and ended it at High-A Beloit. Combined he went 5-5 with a 2.90 ERA. He struck out 108 and walked 48 in 99.1 innings. Batters hit just .189 against him and he had a 1.13 WHIP.

But what stood out was what he did after his promotion. In five games at Beloit, he went 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA with 32 strikeouts and six walks in 24.2 innings. Batters hit .184 against him. It’s not often that a pitcher gets better after a promotion. It usually signals momentum toward bigger things.

The expectation is that he’ll return to Beloit to start 2026. If Dishmey builds on the control he showed in 2025 and remains effective, a jump to Double-A Pensacola is possible. If he manages to reach Jacksonville by season’s end, a spot on the 40-man roster to avoid the Rule 5 Draft — and a shot at the Marlins rotation sometime in 2027 or 2028 — seems almost assured.

