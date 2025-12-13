SI

Mets Sign Former Mariners Standout As Franchise Works to Replace Pete Alonso

Polanco will likely spend time at first base, a position he has one appearance at in his career.

Dan Lyons

Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco is expected to have a major role for the Mets as they reshape the franchise.
Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco is expected to have a major role for the Mets as they reshape the franchise. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2026 Mets won’t feature many of the faces of the franchise from the last five-plus seasons, with the free agency departures of Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz to the Orioles and Dodgers, respectively, as well as the November trade of Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers for Marcus Semien. General manager David Stearns made a significant signing on Saturday morning, adding former Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco, who will reportedly be in the mix at first base with Alonso’s departure.

The 32-year-old has agreed to a two-year deal with New York worth $40 million, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. On paper, he is a curious positional fit, as he spent most of his time in the field last season at second base (though he was primarily a designated hitter for Seattle in 2025). Passan reports that he is expected to play first base and serve as DH, with Semien set to slide in at second and Francisco Lindor anchoring the infield at shortstop.

Polanco appeared in one game at first base last season—his first appearance at the position of his career.

The 2019 All-Star had an offensive resurgence in 2025, hitting .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs and 78 RBIs. He cut his strikeout rate from 29.2% in ‘24 to just 15.6% in ‘25, and homered at the second-highest rate of his career at 5% of at-bats. His hard-hit rate of 45.8% was the highest of his career.

The Mets will be Polanco’s third MLB team. He spent 2014 to 2023 with the Twins before spending the last two seasons with the Mariners.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI

feed

Published
Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

Home/MLB