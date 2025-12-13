Mets Sign Former Mariners Standout As Franchise Works to Replace Pete Alonso
The 2026 Mets won’t feature many of the faces of the franchise from the last five-plus seasons, with the free agency departures of Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz to the Orioles and Dodgers, respectively, as well as the November trade of Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers for Marcus Semien. General manager David Stearns made a significant signing on Saturday morning, adding former Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco, who will reportedly be in the mix at first base with Alonso’s departure.
The 32-year-old has agreed to a two-year deal with New York worth $40 million, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. On paper, he is a curious positional fit, as he spent most of his time in the field last season at second base (though he was primarily a designated hitter for Seattle in 2025). Passan reports that he is expected to play first base and serve as DH, with Semien set to slide in at second and Francisco Lindor anchoring the infield at shortstop.
Polanco appeared in one game at first base last season—his first appearance at the position of his career.
The 2019 All-Star had an offensive resurgence in 2025, hitting .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs and 78 RBIs. He cut his strikeout rate from 29.2% in ‘24 to just 15.6% in ‘25, and homered at the second-highest rate of his career at 5% of at-bats. His hard-hit rate of 45.8% was the highest of his career.
The Mets will be Polanco’s third MLB team. He spent 2014 to 2023 with the Twins before spending the last two seasons with the Mariners.