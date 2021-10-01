October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search
Francisco Lindor Becomes First Mets SS With 20 Homers Since 2016

Francisco Lindor Becomes First Mets SS With 20 Homers Since 2016

Despite getting off to a rough start in his first year in Queens, Francisco Lindor accomplished one impressive feat to hang his hat on this season.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Despite getting off to a rough start in his first year in Queens, Francisco Lindor accomplished one impressive feat to hang his hat on this season.

NEW YORK- Despite all the disappointment Francisco Lindor's first season with the Mets has brought on, he is quietly having a strong finish to his 2021 campaign.

And on Thursday night, he kept the good times rolling with an eighth-inning grand slam, which busted the game open to help the Mets pickup a laugher of a 12-3 victory over the Miami Marlins.

But what's even more significant about Lindor's latest long ball is that it was his 20th of the season, which makes him the first Mets shortstop to accomplish this feat since Asdrubal Cabrera slugged 23 back in 2016.

Lindor will be the first one to tell you his season wasn't good enough, as he is slashing .232/.325/.414 with a .738 OPS with just three games remaining. However, he has hit 20 dingers while driving in 63 RBIs in 122 games. 

On an additional note, these power numbers would likely be even higher had he not missed five weeks in the second-half due to an oblique strain.

So, when you take a closer look at Lindor's first season as a Met, there is reason for optimism moving forward. Especially since he finished the month of September with a .267/.359/.574 slash line, a .933 OPS, nine homers and 25 RBIs. 

His three homer game to help the Mets beat the Yankees in the Subway Series on the 20th anniversary weekend of 9/11 is an additional moment, which makes you believe a breakout could be on the horizon as well. 

After tonight's game, Lindor admitted that his promising finish is huge for him due to the year he endured.

"It feels good to have some results," Lindor said. "I want the team to get better. I definitely have more to improve on, so little-by-little. It's just a matter of getting to know this side of the league, but it feels good."

When the Mets acquired Lindor from the Cleveland Indians via trade last offseason, they were expecting him to be the superstar of this team. 

And although it didn't exactly go that way in year-one, his performance is something to build off, as he is set to embark on the 10-year, $341 million contract extension he signed on the eve of the regular season, which kicks in next year. 

"All of the years he is going to be here, I think Mets fans, the organization and everyone here is just going to enjoy watching Francisco succeed here," said manager Luis Rojas earlier in the week. "He wants to play everyday. He wants to go out there and show everyone what he can do for this team, for this organization, for the amount of years he is going to be here."

The Mets certainly have a lot of upgrades to make personnel-wise this offseason, but Lindor, along with Pete Alonso who hit home run No. 36 and 37 on Thursday night, are two pieces they can build around in the future.

They also have to hire a president of baseball operations, which Lindor referenced as a crucial move in order to put the Mets in the right direction. 

According to Lindor, the players need to perform better, but he also believes things start from the top down.

"There is a lot that we need to do to be a championship team. Can it be done next season? Of course. But it starts with the front office from the top down."

Lindor spent 15 minutes signing autographs for fans sitting along the first base side following the Mets' final home game of the season.

Afterwards, Lindor apologized to the fans for not making it to the postseason this year.

"At the end of the day, that's who we play for," he said. "I play for my family, the organization, and I also play for the fans. At the end of the day, they came here and cheered all of us on. Sorry we couldn't get it done for them but I appreciate the love they've given all of us."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 30, 2021 in New York City.
News

Francisco Lindor Becomes First Mets SS With 20 Homers Since 2016

3 minutes ago
Sep 29, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) and starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) walk to the dugout before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
News

Michael Conforto Opens Up About Possible Last Home Game With Mets

7 hours ago
Sep 29, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) claps as he leaves the game against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Citi Field.
News

How Taijuan Walker Can Bounce Back For Mets In 2022

17 hours ago
With five games left in the regular season, Mets president Sandy Alderson is set to make a decision on Luis Rojas' job, plus whether they will extend qualifying offers to Noah Syndergaard and Michael Conforto.
News

Mets' Sandy Alderson To Decide On Luis Rojas, Syndergaard, Conforto After Season

Sep 29, 2021
Sep 28, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field.
News

The Importance Of Francisco Lindor's Strong Finish In Rough 1st Season With Mets

Sep 29, 2021
Sep 28, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) delivers against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of game two of a doubleheader at Citi Field.
News

Why Noah Syndergaard Is 'Fairly Confident' He Will Re-Sign With Mets

Sep 28, 2021
Sep 28, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field.
News

Mets' Marcus Stroman 'Open To Anything' As Free Agency Decision Looms

Sep 28, 2021
Mets ace Jacob deGrom received the fourth All-Star selection of his career.
News

Mets Shutdown Jacob deGrom For Rest Of Season; Noah Syndergaard Returns After 2-Year Hiatus

Sep 29, 2021