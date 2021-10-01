Francisco Lindor Becomes First Mets SS With 20 Homers Since 2016

Despite getting off to a rough start in his first year in Queens, Francisco Lindor accomplished one impressive feat to hang his hat on this season.

NEW YORK- Despite all the disappointment Francisco Lindor's first season with the Mets has brought on, he is quietly having a strong finish to his 2021 campaign.

And on Thursday night, he kept the good times rolling with an eighth-inning grand slam, which busted the game open to help the Mets pickup a laugher of a 12-3 victory over the Miami Marlins.

But what's even more significant about Lindor's latest long ball is that it was his 20th of the season, which makes him the first Mets shortstop to accomplish this feat since Asdrubal Cabrera slugged 23 back in 2016.

Lindor will be the first one to tell you his season wasn't good enough, as he is slashing .232/.325/.414 with a .738 OPS with just three games remaining. However, he has hit 20 dingers while driving in 63 RBIs in 122 games.

On an additional note, these power numbers would likely be even higher had he not missed five weeks in the second-half due to an oblique strain.

So, when you take a closer look at Lindor's first season as a Met, there is reason for optimism moving forward. Especially since he finished the month of September with a .267/.359/.574 slash line, a .933 OPS, nine homers and 25 RBIs.

His three homer game to help the Mets beat the Yankees in the Subway Series on the 20th anniversary weekend of 9/11 is an additional moment, which makes you believe a breakout could be on the horizon as well.

After tonight's game, Lindor admitted that his promising finish is huge for him due to the year he endured.

"It feels good to have some results," Lindor said. "I want the team to get better. I definitely have more to improve on, so little-by-little. It's just a matter of getting to know this side of the league, but it feels good."

When the Mets acquired Lindor from the Cleveland Indians via trade last offseason, they were expecting him to be the superstar of this team.

And although it didn't exactly go that way in year-one, his performance is something to build off, as he is set to embark on the 10-year, $341 million contract extension he signed on the eve of the regular season, which kicks in next year.

"All of the years he is going to be here, I think Mets fans, the organization and everyone here is just going to enjoy watching Francisco succeed here," said manager Luis Rojas earlier in the week. "He wants to play everyday. He wants to go out there and show everyone what he can do for this team, for this organization, for the amount of years he is going to be here."

The Mets certainly have a lot of upgrades to make personnel-wise this offseason, but Lindor, along with Pete Alonso who hit home run No. 36 and 37 on Thursday night, are two pieces they can build around in the future.

They also have to hire a president of baseball operations, which Lindor referenced as a crucial move in order to put the Mets in the right direction.

According to Lindor, the players need to perform better, but he also believes things start from the top down.

"There is a lot that we need to do to be a championship team. Can it be done next season? Of course. But it starts with the front office from the top down."

Lindor spent 15 minutes signing autographs for fans sitting along the first base side following the Mets' final home game of the season.

Afterwards, Lindor apologized to the fans for not making it to the postseason this year.

"At the end of the day, that's who we play for," he said. "I play for my family, the organization, and I also play for the fans. At the end of the day, they came here and cheered all of us on. Sorry we couldn't get it done for them but I appreciate the love they've given all of us."