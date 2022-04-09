Skip to main content

Francisco Lindor Exits Game After Scary Hit By Pitch, Benches Clear Between Mets and Nationals

Benches cleared between the Mets and Nationals on Friday night after Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch. Lindor was forced to exit the game after this scary moment.

WASHINGTON -- After the Mets were hit by pitches on three separate occasions on Opening Day Thursday, it was only a matter of time before things reached a boiling point.

On Friday evening, benches cleared between the Mets and Nationals after shortstop Francisco Lindor was hit near the face/helmet area on a bunt attempt in the top of the fifth inning. 

As a result, dugouts and bullpens emptied from each side, which then saw plenty of screaming, pushing and shoving occur. 

Lindor was shaken up and got checked out by a team trainer and manager Buck Showalter. Luckily, he was able to walk off on his power, but he was forced to exit the game. Luis Guillorme replaced Lindor at shortstop. Nationals pitcher Steve Cishek was ejected from the game for hitting Lindor. 

Lindor became the third Met to get hit by a pitch so far in this series. Catcher James McCann was plunked twice the night before, while first baseman Pete Alonso got hit near the helmet pad area in another scary moment, suffering a split lip. 

When asked if the Mets were bothered by all of the hit by pitches last night, Showalter responded that It's an emotional game. And one day later, emotions were once again running high, causing tempers to flare at Nationals Park. 

