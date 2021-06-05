How One Adjustment is Helping Mets' Francisco Lindor Find his Way at the Plate

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is finally starting to come around with the bat, as he is red hot at the plate and has now produced a seven-game hitting streak. Find out how he has been able to find his way offensively.

The more Francisco Lindor struggled out of the gate, the harder he was on himself.

And It didn't take long for him to realize that he was no longer in Cleveland. Lindor was a new player, on a new team, in a new city and was being counted on to be the superstar from day one after signing a walloping 10-year, $341 million deal on the eve of Opening Day.

Needless to say, he felt the pressure, as he could not figure things out offensively. After a poor April, where he batted .189/.299/.243, Lindor looked like he was coming out of it with a six-game hitting streak in early May.

However, he'd go right back into a 6-for-45 slump at the plate over the next 12 games.

But this rut wouldn't last, as Lindor is now red hot, going 12-for-30 (.400) with a home run and three RBIs over the course of a new seven-game hitting streak.

So, what adjustments did he make?

Lindor spoke about how his body is finally in a good position to allow him to connect with the ball. Previously, he had been out in front, but has since fixed his body position and it is resulting in harder contact. Lindor had two of the Mets three hits on Friday night, which was his fourth multi-hit performance in his last seven games.

"I'm in a good position to hit the ball," said Lindor after Friday night's 2-0 loss to the Padres. "My mind wanted to, but since my body wasn't in a good position, I couldn't do it."

The 27-year-old also believes this mechanical tweak has given him more time to hit, as opposed to when his body was out of whack, which messed up his timing.

Lindor is very encouraged by his recent hot streak, and joked that he is ready to feel the love from Mets fans once they return home next Friday on June 11.

His rough start offensively has drawn a barrage of boos from the Citi Field faithful since he is counted on to be the No. 1 guy after getting paid like one.

While it seems as though Lindor is starting to find his footing offensively, the hope is that the Mets can salvage the rest of their series with the San Diego Padres, who have taken the first two games.

But the offense must wake up behind Lindor, as the Mets have only been able to muster up a total of three runs on nine hits through the first 18 innings against the Padres.