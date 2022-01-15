Skip to main content
Mets Add 2 Top 20 Prospects To System On International Signing Day
Team(s)
New York Mets

Mets Add 2 Top 20 Prospects To System On International Signing Day

The Mets had a successful international signing day by adding two Top 20 prospects to their minor league system.

Photo Credit: Mets

The Mets had a successful international signing day by adding two Top 20 prospects to their minor league system.

While international signing day is typically held on July 2, the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed it to January 15 in each of the past two years. 

Earlier today, the Mets put their $5,179,700 allotment money in their bonus pool to good use by signing two very talented teenage prospects from the Dominican Republic. 

According to MLB.com, the Mets inked outfielders Simon Juan for $1.9 million and Willy Fañas for $1.5 million. Juan was ranked No. 16 on MLB.com's Top 50 International Prospects list. He has also drawn early comparisons to major league outfielders George Springer and Byron Buxton.

Read More

Both Juan and Fañas are expected to be Top 20 prospects in the Mets' farm system, as a source with knowledge of the situation told Inside the Mets on Saturday.

Juan, who is projected to stay in center field in the minors based off his skillset, is said to have five-tool potential and impressive power. Juan trains with former big-league shortstop Rafael Furcal, a member of MLB’s Trainer Partnership Program, in the D.R.

As for Fañas, who is from San Francisco de Macoris, D.R., the switch-hitter has impressed scouts with his advanced approach at the plate, as well as his ability to hit for both average and power. Like Juan, Fañas has a five-tool ceiling. 

The Mets also signed right-hander Ernesto Mercedes, shortstop Jesus Baez ($275,000), shortstop Dangelo Sarmiento ($700,000), outfielder Jefrey Rosa ($100,000), infielder Jeisel Vargas and catcher Francisco Toledo, per MLB.com.

Simon Juan
News

Mets Add 2 Top 20 Prospects To System On International Signing Day

52 seconds ago
Jeff McNeil
News

Mets Mailbag: Can The Mets Bolster Their Pitching Staff By Trading Jeff McNeil?

3 hours ago
Alex Claudio
News

Mets Sign 2 Arms On Minor League Deals In Attempt To Build Pitching Depth

Jan 13, 2022
Keith Hernandez
News

Keith Hernandez Caught Off Guard By Jersey Retirement, Reveals Mets' Old-Timers' Day Plans

Jan 12, 2022
Bobby Valentine and Buck Showalter
News

Former Mets Manager Bobby Valentine Could Rejoin Organization As Special Assistant

Jan 12, 2022
Keith Hernandez
News

Mets To Retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 Next Season

Jan 12, 2022
Elian Soto, Juan Soto
News

Elian Soto Snubs Mets For NL East Rival Washington Nationals

Jan 11, 2022
Aug 31, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) runs out a double during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
News

Mets' Brandon Nimmo Switches Agencies Ahead Of Potential Contract Negotiations

Jan 11, 2022