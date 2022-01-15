Mets Add 2 Top 20 Prospects To System On International Signing Day

While international signing day is typically held on July 2, the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed it to January 15 in each of the past two years.

Earlier today, the Mets put their $5,179,700 allotment money in their bonus pool to good use by signing two very talented teenage prospects from the Dominican Republic.

According to MLB.com, the Mets inked outfielders Simon Juan for $1.9 million and Willy Fañas for $1.5 million. Juan was ranked No. 16 on MLB.com's Top 50 International Prospects list. He has also drawn early comparisons to major league outfielders George Springer and Byron Buxton.

Both Juan and Fañas are expected to be Top 20 prospects in the Mets' farm system, as a source with knowledge of the situation told Inside the Mets on Saturday.

Juan, who is projected to stay in center field in the minors based off his skillset, is said to have five-tool potential and impressive power. Juan trains with former big-league shortstop Rafael Furcal, a member of MLB’s Trainer Partnership Program, in the D.R.

As for Fañas, who is from San Francisco de Macoris, D.R., the switch-hitter has impressed scouts with his advanced approach at the plate, as well as his ability to hit for both average and power. Like Juan, Fañas has a five-tool ceiling.

The Mets also signed right-hander Ernesto Mercedes, shortstop Jesus Baez ($275,000), shortstop Dangelo Sarmiento ($700,000), outfielder Jefrey Rosa ($100,000), infielder Jeisel Vargas and catcher Francisco Toledo, per MLB.com.