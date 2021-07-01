Sports Illustrated home
Mets' David Peterson Expected To Miss His Next Start

According to Mets manager Luis Rojas, left-handed pitcher David Peterson is expected to miss his next start.
New York Mets left-handed pitcher David Peterson exited his disappointing start against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night with what the team is calling right side soreness.

And according to manager Luis Rojas, this injury is expected to force him to miss his next start. 

Peterson is at Truist Park with the Mets on Thursday, and came in "very tight" today, per Rojas. The southpaw will undergo further testing to gain full clarity on the injury when the team returns back to New York tomorrow. 

While the Mets have yet to name a starter to take Peterson's spot next turn through the rotation, Rojas mentioned Thomas Szapucki and Corey Oswalt, as guys who can give them length. A decision should be made within the next few days. 

Pitching Reinforcements?

As Rojas went on to note, right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been throwing full side sessions off the rubber. 

Carrasco has been ramping up, and looks and feels good, according to Rojas. If all continues to go well, this could line him up to begin a rehab assignment, but he is not at this stage yet.

With the injuries suffered to the Mets' rotation as of late, the return of Carrasco would be a huge boost to the staff. The team is eyeing a July return for the 34-year-old, which at the moment, sounds like a realistic possibility by the end of the month.

