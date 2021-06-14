Mets Injury Updates: Conforto, Nimmo, McNeil, Almora and More

According to New York Mets manager Luis Rojas, both Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto could begin a rehab assignment later this week. Albert Almora should return this weekend, with Jeff McNeil potentially right behind him.

Ladies and gentleman, the Mets are beginning to get the band back together.

On Monday, Manager Luis Rojas provided some positive news on the injury front.

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo (torn ligament at the base of his left index finger) took batting practice today and could begin a rehab assignment later this week.

And the same goes for Michael Conforto, who is expected to be joining Nimmo on a rehab assignment, as well. Conforto has taken batting practice, and was seen running the bases and sprinting to first at "95-100%" over the course of the past few days. He feels "really good," per Rojas.

As for Jeff McNeil, he played five innings at second base and went 0-for-2 in his first rehab game with the Brooklyn Cyclones on Sunday. McNeil could potentially rejoin the Mets this weekend, according to Rojas.

Last but not least, we have Albert Almora Jr., who has played in five rehab games with Triple-A Syracuse. The plan is for Almora to be activated this weekend for the Mets' series in D.C. with the Washington Nationals.

In other news, outfielder Billy McKinney is back in the Mets' lineup on Monday night after dealing with right knee soreness, which kept him out for the final two games of the series with the Padres.

Regarding ace pitcher Jacob deGrom (right flexor tendinitis), he was scheduled to throw a bullpen on Monday and is trending in the right direction to make his next start on Wednesday.

Third baseman Jonathan Villar is also back in the lineup after missing Sunday's game to tend to a "family matter."