Mets Injury Updates: Jacob deGrom, David Peterson; Robert Stock Recalled

Mets manager Luis Rojas provided positive injury updates on two of his starting pitchers, who are currently on the IL. Tonight's starting pitcher Robert Stock has also been recalled from Triple-A.

Two important pieces of the Mets' rotation could be making their way back to the big-league club in the near future.

According to manager Luis Rojas, ace pitcher Jacob deGrom is headed back to New York to keep his treatment going on his right forearm. As Rojas went on to note, deGrom is improving, and some of his tightness has subsided and his range of motion has improved. However, he is still not throwing.

Mets general manager Zack Scott also provided an update on deGrom's current status on the Big Time Baseball podcast with Jon Heyman and Cody Decker on Tuesday as well.

"Jake (deGrom) has some mild tightness in his forearm," Scott said. "We are not too concerned long-term. 'When will he back?' I think pretty quickly, but it all depends on symptoms. He'll take a little time to rest it, the inflammation will go down and then he can start ramping it up. I don't expect it to be a long IL stint, but it's always hard to predict these things because it is all symptom-based."

"There's nothing structurally concerning when you look at the MRI or anything like that. It's kind of similar to what he has had before, where there are mild strains and inflammation and stuff like that, and he has been able to return quickly."

This is obviously a positive sign, as the starting pitching needy Mets can only hope that their ace is able to return as soon as possible.

As for left-hander David Peterson (right oblique strain), he has been playing catch, per Rojas.

Peterson has also been doing strengthening exercises for his right side and is feeling better each day. If all goes well, he will throw off the slope this weekend. But it is still too early to determine when he might be able to start a rehab assignment.

And last but not least, right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto is throwing bullpen sessions in Florida and could begin a rehab assignment soon, per Mike Puma of The New York Post.

Yamamoto has been out since May 25 with a shoulder injury. The Mets moved the right-hander to the 60-day IL shortly thereafter. The Amazins' haven't ruled him out for a late-August/early-September return, as Puma said.

Roster Moves

The Mets recalled tonight's starting pitcher Robert Stock and designated last night's starter Jerad Eickhoff for assignment.

Stock made his last start for the Mets on July 7 against the Brewers in the nightcap of a doubleheader. The right-hander tossed four innings, while allowing two runs on four hits, to go along with five strikeouts.