Mets' J.D. Davis, Dom Smith Listed As 'Change-Of-Scenery' Trade Candidates

Bargaining sessions between MLB and MLBPA haven't been going well, which means the March 31 start date of the regular season is in jeopardy.

But eventually, the two sides will agree on something, spring training will begin at some point and we will be closer to watching real baseball games about a month after the start of camp.

Once a new collective bargaining agreement is reached, both the free agent and trade market will see rapid movement after a transaction freeze that has lasted over two months.

And as always, there are a number of players under contract, who are in need of a change of scenery. That's why CBS Sports listed 10 possible trade candidates around the league that fall under this category, including two Mets that endured disappointing campaigns in 2021.

J.D. Davis

Mets third baseman J.D. Davis came in at No. 2 on this list due to his cloudy future with the team. The Mets signed Eduardo Escobar back in November, thus blocking Davis at the hot corner.

With the addition of Escobar, there is no spot for Davis in the infield. And with Robinson Cano back from his year-long PED suspension, this means he will likely garner a majority of the at-bats at DH.

Davis dealt with a hand injury last season which caused him to miss two months and limited him to just 73 games. Although he has proven to be a capable hitter (career slash line: .271/.354/.446/.800), Davis struggles against high-velocity pitching and is a liability on defense.

Earlier in the offseason, SNY's Andy Martino reported that the Mets are open to trading Davis this offseason. But his value is currently low and if the Mets are unable to deal him, he will wind up as a depth/bench piece. Davis is under cheap control through the 2024 season.

However, in order for Davis to get back to being a similar version of the hitter that he was in his first season with the Mets (22 home runs, 57 RBIs, .895 OPS in 2019), he needs a chance to play everyday. That is something that won't happen with the Mets this year, unless someone goes down with an injury. A fresh start for Davis makes sense and would probably be the best thing for the soon-to-be 29-year-old at this point.

CBS' Possible Suitors: Blue Jays, Dodgers, Mariners

Dom Smith

Like Davis, Dom Smith is another player that the Mets are open to trading, per SNY. Smith is also blocked at multiple positions with Pete Alonso manning first base and Brandon Nimmo/Starling Marte holding down left field.

Smith emerged as one of the best hitters in baseball during the Covid-shortened 2020 season, but he struggled last year while dealing with a nagging wrist issue.

The Mets selected Smith in the first-round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of high school, so they've always had high hopes for him. Not to mention, he is an excellent defensive first baseman and took major strides in left field a season ago as well. But with Alonso becoming a cornerstone piece of the franchise, Cano projected to DH and Nimmo/Marte slated to occupy center and left field, Smith is buried on the depth chart.

The 26-year-old has three more years of arbitration remaining, which means he'd be a cheap, low-risk option for a number of clubs that are in search of a first baseman. His value is a lot higher than Davis's, considering the fact that he is a two-way player that has flashed star potential in the past. If Smith hopes to get back on track, it will likely occur with a different club where he will have an opportunity to play everyday.

CBS' Possible Suitors: Oakland Athletics, Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates