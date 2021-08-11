Mets, Nationals Game Suspended Due To Rain; Doubleheader Coming On Wednesday

The Mets and Nationals game was suspended on Tuesday night due to inclement weather. The two teams will make up this contest with a doubleheader on Wednesday.

When talking about the 2021 New York Mets, three things are for certain: injuries, rainouts and doubleheaders.

And on Tuesday evening, things were no different, as the Mets' series opener against the Nationals was suspended due to inclement weather in the top of the second inning.

The Nationals jumped out to a 3-0 lead early, as Juan Soto smashed a three-run homer off Carlos Carrasco three batters into the game. But the Mets fought back for a run in the bottom of the first on back-to-back doubles by Pete Alonso and Dom Smith to cut the deficit to 3-1.

As the rain started to pickup, Carrasco threw just three pitches in the second, before the tarps came out onto the field.

Following a two hour rain delay, the Mets ultimately decided to call it. And since the game was suspended, these two teams will pick things back up in the top of the second on Wednesday.

The first game will be a nine inning contest beginning at 4:10 pm EST., with the nightcap coming 30-40 minutes after the first matchup concludes.

According to manager Luis Rojas, Drew Smith will start the first game tomorrow in the top of the second, with the final seven innings still TBA.

As Rojas went onto note, Marcus Stroman will start the following contest, which will be a seven-inning game.

Wednesday will be the Mets' 12th doubleheader of the season, and they have now had 12 games postponed due to weather, and 15 overall on the year.