Mets Notes: Betances to Begin Rehab Assignment; McNeil, Conforto and More

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas provided updates on a number of his players prior to Sunday's third-and-final contest with the San Diego Padres.

According to Rojas, the Mets are sending relief pitcher Dellin Betances (shoulder impingement) on a rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie.

Although Rojas did not yet know, which day Betances would begin pitching in live game action, he credited the right-hander for working hard in order to strengthen the shoulder enough to get to this point.

As Rojas went on to note, Betances' velocity is hovering around 93-94 mph, which is still far off from his days' with the Yankees, where he consistently threw in the upper-90's.

Betances has not pitched for the Mets since April 7 when he gave up a run, struck out one and walked one in an inning of work.

In other news, Michael Conforto ran the bases on Saturday at "95-100%" and felt good afterwards. The Mets will discuss next steps with him, but he could begin a rehab assignment, as early as this week, per Rojas.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil is starting his rehab assignment with the Brooklyn Cyclones today (Sunday) and the plan is for him to play in four-to-five innings.

As for J.D. Davis and Brandon Nimmo, they will both start taking dry hacks with the bat as of Sunday, but they still do not have a timeline to return.

Regarding the active roster, Billy McKinney is out of the lineup for the second-straight day with right knee soreness. Rojas says they are still checking to see if he will be available off the bench, and the hope is that he can be back in the starting lineup on Monday.

Third baseman Jonathan Villar is also out of the lineup, as he deals with a "family matter."

Relief pitcher Miguel Castro (neck tightness) is feeling a lot better, and could be available out of the bullpen on Sunday, per Rojas.

And last but certainly not least, ace pitcher Jacob deGrom (right flexor tendinitis) played catch for the second-straight day and he is currently on track to make his next start.