Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search
Mets Notes: Betances to Begin Rehab Assignment; McNeil, Conforto and More

Mets Notes: Betances to Begin Rehab Assignment; McNeil, Conforto and More

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas provided updates on a number of his injured players prior to Sunday's third-and-final contest with the Padres.
Author:
Publish date:

Alejandra Villa Loraca/Newsday/Getty Images

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas provided updates on a number of his injured players prior to Sunday's third-and-final contest with the Padres.

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas provided updates on a number of his players prior to Sunday's third-and-final contest with the San Diego Padres.

According to Rojas, the Mets are sending relief pitcher Dellin Betances (shoulder impingement) on a rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie.

Although Rojas did not yet know, which day Betances would begin pitching in live game action, he credited the right-hander for working hard in order to strengthen the shoulder enough to get to this point. 

As Rojas went on to note, Betances' velocity is hovering around 93-94 mph, which is still far off from his days' with the Yankees, where he consistently threw in the upper-90's.

Betances has not pitched for the Mets since April 7 when he gave up a run, struck out one and walked one in an inning of work. 

In other news, Michael Conforto ran the bases on Saturday at "95-100%" and felt good afterwards. The Mets will discuss next steps with him, but he could begin a rehab assignment, as early as this week, per Rojas.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil is starting his rehab assignment with the Brooklyn Cyclones today (Sunday) and the plan is for him to play in four-to-five innings.

As for J.D. Davis and Brandon Nimmo, they will both start taking dry hacks with the bat as of Sunday, but they still do not have a timeline to return.

Regarding the active roster, Billy McKinney is out of the lineup for the second-straight day with right knee soreness. Rojas says they are still checking to see if he will be available off the bench, and the hope is that he can be back in the starting lineup on Monday.

Third baseman Jonathan Villar is also out of the lineup, as he deals with a "family matter."

Relief pitcher Miguel Castro (neck tightness) is feeling a lot better, and could be available out of the bullpen on Sunday, per Rojas.

And last but certainly not least, ace pitcher Jacob deGrom (right flexor tendinitis) played catch for the second-straight day and he is currently on track to make his next start.

New York Mets pitcher Dellin Betances
News

Mets Notes: Betances to Begin Rehab Assignment; McNeil, Conforto and More

Mets pitcher Seth Lugo
News

Why Seth Lugo is the X-Factor in the Mets' Bullpen

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman
News

Marcus Stroman Shines as Mets Take Series From Padres

Mets outfielder Billy McKinney
News

Billy McKinney Scratched from Mets' lineup with Right Knee Soreness

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom
News

Mets Dodge Potential Bullet as DeGrom's MRI Comes Back 'Clean'

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom
News

Mets' Jacob deGrom 'Not Too Concerned' By Latest Injury; Expects To Make Next Start

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom
News

DeGrom Gem Bitter-Sweet as Ace Leaves with Injury in Mets' Win

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo
News

Mets' Brandon Nimmo Has Small Ligament Tear Near Index Finger