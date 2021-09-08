Mets' Pete Alonso Becomes 2nd Fastest Player In MLB History To Reach 100 Homers

Pete Alonso became the second fastest player in MLB history to reach 100 career home runs.

The Mets might have found something in this kid Pete Alonso - but we already knew that.

On Tuesday evening, Alonso went deep at LoanDepot Park in Miami, slugging his 31st home run of the season in his team's series opener with the Marlins. This also happened to be his 100th career long ball.

This milestone occurred in Alonso's 347th game as big-leaguer, making him the second fastest player in MLB history to accomplish this feat. Former Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard has the record, doing it in 325 games.

Alonso became just the eighth player to record 100 homers in their first three seasons. He is the 9th Met to hit over 30 home runs in multiple seasons and the first ever in franchise history to do it in their first three seasons as well.

The 26-year-old set a rookie record with 53 home runs back in 2019. After a rough sophomore season in a shortened 2020 campaign, Alonso has reemerged as the Mets' best hitter this year, slashing .269/.348/.521 with a .869 OPS, 31 homers and 83 RBIs.