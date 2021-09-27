September 27, 2021
Mets Place J.D. Davis On IL Ending His Injury Riddled Season

J.D. Davis was placed on the injured list on Sunday, thus ending his disappointing season.
Prior to the Mets' fifth straight loss on Sunday, they placed third baseman J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left hand.

Davis missed two months in the first-half of the season with the same injury, and this time, it will end his disappointing 2021 campaign with just seven games remaining on the schedule.

The 28-year-old finished the year, slashing .285/.384/.436 with an .820 OPS, five home runs and 23 RBIs. However, he only appeared in 73 games due to lingering hand issues.

With a number of changes coming in the offseason, Davis' spot isn't necessarily secure on the Mets next year. And his latest IL stint could very well be the end of his time in Queens.

Although Davis' trade value is uncertain, when healthy, he is a solid hitter with pop, slugging 22 homers and driving in 57 RBIs for the Mets in 2019.

Unfortunately, Davis never lived up to the expectations he created in his first season in New York.

The Mets activated relief pitcher Sean Reid-Foley from the 60-day IL to take Davis' spot on the roster.

Reid-Foley, who was acquired as part of the Steven Matz trade in the offseason, had a 5.23 ERA in 20.2 innings. But he did record 26 strikeouts in the process.

The Mets also designated outfielder Albert Almora Jr. for assignment. Almora appeared in 47 games for the Mets this season, but slashed an anemic .115/.148/.173 without any runs driven in.

Almora will likely be non-tendered by the Mets during this upcoming offseason.

Aug 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (19) and a team trainer talk to New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis (28) after he took a hard grounder off his hand in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
