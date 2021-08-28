Mets Retire Legendary Pitcher Jerry Koosman's No. 36

The Mets honored legendary pitcher Jerry Koosman in a ceremony on Saturday, where they retired his No. 36.

In what can be looked at as something that was long overdue, the Mets finally retired legendary pitcher Jerry Koosman's No. 36 on Saturday.

"I know I'm joining a great crew that's already had their numbers retired," Koosman told reporters on zoom. "I don't know that I deserve it, but I guess we're going to get on with it."

Koosman became the third Mets player to have their number retired, joining Mike Piazza (No. 31) and Tom Seaver (No. 41). The Mets also previously retired two of their manager's numbers in No. 14 for Gil Hodges and No. 37 for Casey Stengel. Jackie Robinson's No. 42 is retired by every team across the league.

Koosman pitched for the Mets from 1967-1978 and he more than left his mark on the franchise's history throughout this span. The now 78-year-old helped the Mets go from lovable losers, to champions, as both he and ace Tom Seaver helped lead them to their first World Series title in 1969.

Not only did Koosman serve as the co-ace to Seaver, but he won Game 5 of the World Series against the Orioles, to clinch the Mets' first ever championship in '69.

Koosman was also a two-time All-Star and was on the Mets' pitching staff that went to the 1973 World Series as well, where they lost to the Oakland Athletics.

In 19 seasons, Koosman won 222 games, had a 3.36 ERA and struck out 2,556 batters. And although he is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame, he was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame back in 1989.

Prior to the Mets-Nationals game on Saturday evening, Koosman was honored in a ceremony, where he gave a touching speech in front of his family.

"I wish I could still fit in my uniform and start over again," Koosman said.

Now, no Met will ever wear the No. 36 ever again, and rightfully so.