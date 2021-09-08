Mets Reveal Their Plans For 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 This Weekend

The Mets revealed their plans for this upcoming weekend where they will remember the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaching this weekend, the Mets ultimately revealed the details of how they plan to honor this date on Saturday during their Subway Series contest with the Yankees.

The Mets will host a pregame ceremony at 7 p.m. prior to the game, and former Mets manager Bobby Valentine will throw out the first pitch to former Yankees manager Joe Torre.

Both men were leading their respective teams when the infamous attacks occurred 20 years ago in 2001. Mike Piazza will be in attendance, along with upwards of 14 former Mets players and coaches from the '01 team.

The Mets will have first responders on the field with the FDNY honor guard, NYPD honor guard, PAPD pipe & drum and honor guard, DSNY pipe & drum and honor guard, OEM, Department of Corrections and Supreme Court Officers.

As for the current Mets, they will sport hats from the FDNY, NYPD, Port Authority Police Department, Department of Sanitation and Department of Correction.

There will also be several performances held throughout the evening, including: The NYPF Cops and Kids chorus singing the National Anthem, Anais Reno, a 17-year-old Jazz recording artist from New York, singing America the Beautiful, and FDNY firefighter Regina Wilson performing God Bless America.