Mets Survive Blown Save On Pete Alonso's Walk-Off Homer To Complete Sweep Of Nationals

The Mets survived a three-run blown save on Pete Alonso's walk-off homer to complete the doubleheader and series sweep of the lowly Nationals, notching their first three-game winning streak since mid-June.

The Mets led 4-1 entering the top of the seventh with three outs to go for a sweep of the Nationals. However, Trevor May and Jeurys Familia unraveled to blow a three-run lead.

Luckily, Pete Alonso bailed them out by coming up clutch with a walk-off solo homer off Kyle Finnegan to give his team a 5-4 win in the bottom of the seventh.

After the Mets got swept in Philadelphia, they bounced back with a much-needed sweep of their own against the Washington Nationals.

The Mets notched victories in both games (GM 1: 4-1 and GM 2: 5-4) of their doubleheader on Thursday to take all three games of the series. They ultimately improved to 59-55 on the season to pull within a half game of the Phillies in the NL East.

Although the Nationals are a team who gutted their roster at the deadline, this three-game winning streak comes when the Mets needed it the most. It was also their longest consecutive win total in almost two months. Their last such streak came back on June 14-16 against the Cubs.

In addition to this win streak, the Mets recorded their first three-game series sweep since May 7-9 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Following two rainouts in as many days, the Mets were in need of a starter and Trevor Williams got the call in the second game. And Williams, who the Mets acquired in the Javier Báez trade, was more than solid in his team debut, hurling 4.1 innings on 52 pitches, while getting charged with a run on three hits. He also struck out two and walked two.

Williams induced six ground ball outs to hold the Nats' lineup in check for much of the afternoon.

With the Mets leading 2-0, Seth Lugo entered for Williams to try to get out of a first-and-third jam with one out. Although Lugo allowed a run, he was able to get out of the inning with a 2-1 lead still intact.

Lugo stayed on for an additional inning and worked around a one-out walk to strikeout back-to-back hitters in a scoreless sixth.

In the bottom half, the Mets got some insurance runs, as Jonathan Villar blasted a two-run shot off Tanner Rainey to extend the Amazins' lead to 4-1.

After pitching in Game 1 and on back-to-back days, closer Edwin Diaz was unavailable, which left things up to Trevor May in the top of the seventh with a three-run lead. But May experienced some turbulence, which saw him get pulled for Jeurys Familia with the bases loaded and one out.

Although Familia was able to get the first out, he allowed a run to score on a wild pitch, before Andrew Stevenson hit a grounder through the hole that just got under the glove of Jeff McNeil to tie the game at 4-4.

The Mets' offense left four men on base and were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position across the first three innings against Nationals starter Erick Fedde.

But in the bottom of the fourth, Michael Conforto led off the inning with a double to center field for his third hit (finished with four total) of the day across two games, before J.D. Davis drove him in with a double of his own for the first run of the contest.

Villar singled for the Mets' third straight hit off Fedde, which setup first-and-third with no outs for James McCann. And McCann got the job done, knocking in Davis on a fielder's choice to extend the Mets' lead to 2-0.

Following the sweep, the Mets will carry some momentum into a big weekend series against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, who roll into town on Friday to begin a three-game set.

It will also kickoff a brutal stretch of 13 straight games against the Dodgers and Giants.

"This is kind of a show-me stretch," said Alonso after the game. "It will show what we are made of and how our game plan can be executed."