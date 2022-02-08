Mets To Bring Back Old Timers' Day During 2022 Season

During Keith Hernandez's zoom conference for his jersey retirement announcement last month, the former Mets' legend let it inadvertently slip that the organization had been planning to bring back Old Timers' Day.

And although team president Sandy Alderson confirmed that this event was being discussed, he said there was still some logistical hurdles to clear before they could schedule anything for this upcoming season.

Well now, it sounds like they were able to figure things out, as the Mets announced on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 8, that Old Timers' Day will be officially coming back to Citi Field in 2022.

Player introductions for this game will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, prior to the Mets' 7:10 p.m. matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

Among the former Mets that will participate in this game are: Frank Thomas, Ron Swoboda, Jon Matlack, Felix Millán, Mookie Wilson, Howard Johnson, Bobby Ojeda, Robin Ventura, Turk Wendell, Endy Chávez, Cliff Floyd and Daniel Murphy, among others. According to the club, over 40 players are scheduled to attend and the Mets will be announcing additional names who will be participating in the game in the coming months.

A number of former players commented in the Mets' press release from this morning to express their excitement towards the organization's decision to bring back Old Timers' Day for the first time since 1994.

Thomas, an original Met who led the team with 34 home runs during the franchise's inaugural season in 1962, is excited to get to swing away at Citi Field this summer.

“I plan on taking some (batting practice) before the game,” said the 92-year-old Thomas. “I hit homers at the Polo Grounds and at Shea. I would love to hit one at Citi Field.”

Mets star third baseman, Robin Ventura, who played for the team from 1999 to 2001, is also looking forward to returning to Queens.

“Maybe we can recreate my Grand Slam Single,” Ventura joked, in reference to his memorable hit in Game 5 of the 1999 NLCS vs. the Atlanta Braves. “Fans remember that hit more than if I had actually been credited with a grand slam.”

Matlack, a Mets Hall of Fame inductee in 2021, pitched for the team from 1971-1977, and can't wait to get back in the clubhouse, while also saying hello to an old friend that meant everything to him during his playing days.

“Being back in the clubhouse with the guys will be great,” said Matlack. “But probably the thing I’m looking forward to the most is being able to see the Tom Seaver statue. Tom meant everything to my career. He was such a terrific teammate.”

The last player to comment in the Mets' press release was Murphy. The former Mets' second baseman was the MVP of the 2015 NLCS and played in Queens from 2008-2015. Needless to say, he is thrilled to come back to Citi Field this year.

“It will be great to put on a Mets uniform again,” said Murphy. “I’m sure when I hit the field my mind will be racing back to 2015. That was an incredibly special time."

Since Steve Cohen purchased the Mets in 2020, he has emphasized the importance of honoring the team's history and tradition on a more frequent basis. The Mets retired pitcher Jerry Koosman's No. 36 last season, they announced their intention to retire Hernandez's number this year and now, their date to host Old Timers' Day has been officially scheduled.

“Bringing back Old Timers’ Day was one of the most passionate requests I heard from our fans,” said Mets Chairman, CEO and Owner Steve Cohen. “As we celebrate our 60th Anniversary season, having these legendary players return to the ballpark to hear cheers from Mets fans once again is the perfect way to honor our past.”