Mets, Yankees Have A Lot On The Line In Subway Series, 9/11 Anniversary Weekend

With both the Mets and Yankees' seasons slipping away, there will be a lot at stake this weekend when these two floundering teams meet up for the Subway Series at Citi Field.

Not to mention, emotions will already be running high, as they will be commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday.

Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine will be throwing out tomorrow's first pitch to former Yankees manager Joe Torre. A slew of former Mets from the 2001 team, including Hall of Famer Mike Piazza, will be on hand. And the current Mets will be sporting FDNY and NYPD hats during the game.

While the main focus of this weekend will mostly be centered around Saturday evening, there is still a lot riding on the line for both teams in this three-game set.

The Mets just went 4-4 on a road trip against the two worst teams in their division, which ended with them losing a series in Miami to the lowly Marlins.

The Amazins' are 70-71 and five games back of the Atlanta Braves with just 21 games left to go in the regular season. Although their playoff chances have pretty much evaporated, they must take two out of three, or potentially even sweep this series to stay alive.

On the other hand, the Yankees were riding high not too long ago, after winning 13 games in a row to assert themselves into the top Wild Card spot in the American League.

However, they have since lost 10-of-12, and are fresh off getting swept in a four-game set at home by their AL East rivals in the Toronto Blue Jays. Not only did the Red Sox jump the Yankees for the top Wild Card position, but the Blue Jays are now breathing down their necks at a half game out of the second spot.

Just like the Mets, the Yankees must win the series at a minimum in order to better their chances at making the postseason.

The offenses of both clubs have gone collectively cold, and have struggled with runners in scoring position as of late. And regarding the Yankees, their bullpen has been shaky, plus they have lost two key starting pitchers recently in: Gerrit Cole (hamstring) and Jameson Taillon (torn tendon in ankle).

If one thing is for certain, the Yankees must take the series to give themselves some much-needed breathing room in the race. And the Mets have to win the series if they hope to still have a pulse beyond Sunday.

Bottom line is, the stakes are extremely high for both teams in this Subway Series. But only one club will come out on top.

Pitching Probables:

Fri, 9/10: LHP Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.47) vs. RHP Tylor Megill (2-4, 4.20)

Sat, 9/11: RHP Corey Kluber (4-3, 3.69) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (7-9, 4.15)

Sun, 9/12: TBA vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 5.88)