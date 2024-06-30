New York Mets' Biggest Trade Deadline Question, Revealed
The New York Mets are one of the biggest question marks with just one month remaining until the 2024 MLB trade deadline. No one knows what the Mets are going to end up doing.
On one hand, they could opt to sell off some of their talent. They don't look the part of a legitiamte championship contender. If they decide to sell, names like Pete Alonso and Luis Severino could be on the market.
There is also a chance that New York opts to buy. With their recent success, the Mets are 40-40 and are very much in the thick of the National League Wild Card chase.
Keeping that in mind, the biggest question facing New York ahead of the MLB trade deadline has been revealed.
MLB.com stated the obvious in a recent article. Whether or not the Mets will be buyers or sellers is their biggest question with just a month remaining until a final decision must be made.
"How the Mets fare in the first three weeks of July should determine their buyer/seller status at the end of the month, but owner Steve Cohen isn’t the type to want to pack it in for a second straight summer, so if they’re within shouting distance of the playoffs, it wouldn’t be a shock to see president of baseball operations David Stearns try to add on the margins before the Deadline -- albeit without sacrificing many of the young players he acquired during last year’s sell-off."
At the end of the day, this is the biggest question that all fringe contenders will need to answer.
Looking at the current makeup of the Mets, there is no reason why they wouldn't be able to compete. They have the talent necessary on the roster.
If they can keep playing to their full potential, they should make a strong push at making it into the postseason.
That being said, a big question also lies in the future of their star first baseman. Alonso is set to hit free agency in the offseason and there are real concerns about whether he will re-sign with the team or not.
New York will be a big deciding factor on what the trade deadline looks like this year. If they sell, things are going to be much busier.
Expect to continue hearing rumor after rumor surrounding the Mets in the coming days. They still have to decide which direction they're going to head in, but it's starting to look like they'll try to add talent as opposed to move on from it.