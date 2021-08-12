Report: Mets Sign OF Josh Reddick To Minor League Deal

The Mets have brought in some outside help in an attempt to bolster their outfield depth and potentially boost their offense, signing Josh Reddick who was recently released by the Diamondbacks.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have signed veteran outfielder Josh Reddick to a minor league deal.

Reddick was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, and was slashing .258/.285/.371 with a .656 OPS and two home runs with 21 RBIs in 54 games this season. He also holds a .755 OPS against right-handed pitching.

The 34-year-old spent the last four seasons with the Houston Astros, where he helped them capture a World Series title back in 2017.

Although Reddick appears to be at the end of the road in his career, he is a proven hitter that can play in the corner outfield spots. He could also provide a spark off the bench in a part-time role, especially with Michael Conforto, Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr. all struggling at the plate.

While the Mets' current plan is for Reddick to report to Triple-A, it appears as though Almora's roster spot could be in jeopardy if and when they decide to call him up. Reddick would be eligible for the Mets' postseason roster should they qualify, and he is also a candidate to receive a call up when rosters expand to 28 players in September.

Overall, Reddick has a slash line of .262/.321/.426 in 13 big-league seasons. His best year came back in 2012 when he slugged 32 homers for the Oakland Athletics.

In addition to Reddick, the Mets also have outfielder/first baseman Jose Martinez (torn MCL) on the mend, as he began a rehab assignment on Sunday with Port St. Lucie.