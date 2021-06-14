Series Preview: Mets vs. Cubs

The New York Mets will continue their seven-game home stand with a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs are 15-5 in their last 20 games, and are tied for first place in the NL Central with the Milwaukee Brewers at 38-27.

In their last matchup with the Mets, the Cubs swept the Amazins' in three games at Wrigley Field back in April. However, the Cubs have struggled on the road this season with a 14-17 record away from Wrigley Field.

The Mets are also a different team since this series, and at 32-25, are playing a better brand of baseball, particularly on defense, which was their achilles heel the last time these two teams met.

With a three game lead in the NL East, the Mets will look to keep their momentum going after taking two out of three from the Padres over the weekend.

Inside the Mets is here to give you a preview of several key matchups to look out for in this series.

Pitching Probables

Game 1: David Peterson vs. Jake Arrieta

Mets pitcher David Peterson is coming off another ugly start, where he allowed four runs on eight hits in just 2.2 innings. In his last two outings, Peterson has given up nine runs in three total innings to balloon his ERA on the season up to 6.32.

After a promising rookie season in 2020, Peterson has had a nightmare of a sophomore campaign that is trending in the wrong direction lately. Due to a lack of pitching depth, and a number of double headers coming up, the Mets don't have many remaining options, which has forced them to stick with Peterson through his struggles.

While the left-hander has thrown a few brilliant outings, the bad has ultimately outweighed the good for him this year.

As for Jake Arrieta, he bounced back in his previous start, allowing one run in five innings to the Padres. However, he held an ERA of 8.28 across six outings prior to his last turn.

Overall, Arrieta has had a tough time on the road this season with a 3-3 record and 6.40 ERA in seven starts in opposing ball parks.

Game 2: Taijuan Walker vs. Alec Mills

Right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker has been tremendous this season, and is coming off another stellar performance against the Baltimore Orioles, where he went seven innings, allowing one run on five hits, and striking out nine batters.

Walker has produced a 1.32 ERA in his last six starts, and has emerged as one of the top pitchers in the National league. Walker's 2.07 ERA on the season is ranked sixth in MLB.

The Cubs will send fellow righty Alec Mills to the mound, who just returned from the IL after dealing with a back issue.

Mills has predominantly been used as a relief pitcher this year, with his last start coming against the Brewers on April 13. Last season, he went 5-5 with a 4.48 ERA as a starter.

The right-hander has gone 2-2 with a 6.08 ERA in 23.2 innings in 2021.

Game 3: Jacob deGrom vs. TBD

Mets ace Jacob deGrom produced another historical outing on Friday night against the Padres, lowering his league leading ERA to 0.56.

This mark is the lowest for a pitcher through any 10 start span in major league history. Unfortunately, he exited after just 80 pitches in his last outing due to right flexor tendinitis.

However, deGrom is expected to make his next start and has been seen playing catch the past few days since his early exit.

While the Mets must be precautious with their prized ace, deGrom and manager Luis Rojas are not too concerned, and believe the injury is something he will be able to pitch through.

The Cubs have yet to name a starter to oppose deGrom.

Game 4: Marcus Stroman vs. Kyle Hendricks

In the fourth-and-final game of the series, Marcus Stroman will go for the Mets to wrap up their home stand.

Stroman was excellent yet again on Saturday, shutting down the Padres for 6.1 innings, giving up one run on six hits, while striking out eight.

The right-hander has gone between six and seven innings in his last seven starts, allowing three runs or less in six of them. Stroman has been one of the most consistent starters in all of baseball, ranking 10th in the league with a 2.33 ERA.

Kyle Hendricks will get the start for the Cubs in this contest, coming off a six inning performance against the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend, where he allowed just two runs.

The right-hander has gotten killed by the long ball this season, surrendering 19 home runs in 13 starts. But that hasn't stopped him from gaining steam with a 2.93 ERA in his last six outings.

Final Outlook

The Mets will have their hands full, as they look to take revenge on a tough Cubs team that swept them earlier in the season.

Unfortunately, the odds are against them in the first game with the struggling Peterson taking the mound, to go along with a taxed bullpen behind him.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, deGrom is on track to make his next start, but the Mets will have to hold their breathe and hope he does not further aggravate his ailment.

The Cubs will have some heavy lifting of their own to do, facing the top three pitchers in the Mets' rotation, who all rank in MLB's top 10 in ERA.

Coming into this series, the Cubs' high powered offense is fifth in the league with 88 home runs. They're also averaging 4.86 runs per game in their last 15 contests.

They scored 17 runs over the weekend in a three-game sweep of the Cardinals. And this comes with the majority of their lineup slumping over the past week with the exception of Anthony Rizzo, Ian Happ and Joc Pederson.

As for their pitching staff, they have the 10th best staff ERA in baseball at 3.72.