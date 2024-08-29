Should Mets Take a Chance on This Former All-Star Reliever to Fix Bullpen Issues?
The New York Mets’ bullpen has endured two late-game meltdowns in the past week, but fortunately for them, a former All-Star closer just became available.
On Wednesday night, Grant Brisbee and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the San Francisco Giants were placing three veteran players on irrevocable waivers in an effort to shed some salary. Among those names was 2021 All-Star Taylor Rogers, one of MLB’s most effective relievers over the past nine years.
Rogers, 33, is 1-4 with a 2.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and a 10.3 K/9 rate through 54 relief appearances this season. The 6-foot-3 left-hander relies primarily on a two-pitch mix, alternating between his sweeper and sinker almost evenly, though he occasionally throws a cutter or four-seamer. Despite hitters knowing what to expect, his above-average strikeout rate, 3.44 FIP, and solid 7.7% walk rate all indicate that his pitches remain highly effective in 2024.
So why would the Giants let a talent like Rogers slip away? The simple reason: he comes with a hefty price tag. Rogers is in the second year of a three-year, $33 million contract and is owed $12 million in 2025. Any team that claims him would need to absorb the roughly $2 million owed for the rest of this season, along with his full salary for the next year, which is $12 million.
There is also the question of his role. Despite two seasons with 30 saves, Giants manager Bob Melvin has been reluctant to use Rogers in high-leverage situations. With San Francisco's postseason hopes dwindling, the team is looking to the future and trying to clear salary rather than spending big money on a reliever they feel is better suited for middle-inning duties.
Unlike being designated for assignment, Rogers, along with fellow lefty reliever Tyler Matzek and second baseman Thairo Estrada, can still play for the Giants while the waiver process is ongoing. This was similar to what happened with current Mets outfielder Harrison Bader last season, who continued to play for the Yankees until the Reds claimed him. In 2023, several other notable players became available in the same way as teams adapted to the absence of waiver trades.
Despite Rogers’ effectiveness, few teams would be willing or able to take on such a contract for an aging reliever at this point in the season. One potential suitor could be the Mets, who are four games out of the third NL Wild Card spot and have plenty of money to spend.
The Mets have recently lost ground in their postseason push, largely due to bullpen struggles. On Sunday, they were five outs away from winning a crucial series against the Padres until José Butto surrendered a late lead. Following that, Edwin Díaz gave up a walk-off home run to rookie Jackson Merrill with one out in the ninth. On Wednesday, Díaz suffered his first blown save in seven weeks, throwing eight of his first 10 pitches for balls before allowing a go-ahead grand slam to Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll with two outs in the eighth. They lost, 8-5.
High-leverage relief arm Dedniel Nunez is also in danger of landing back on the IL after making just one appearance following his first stint on the shelf. Nunez, who was activated on August 23, is now dealing with right forearm tightness and is not recovering well, as manager Carlos Mendoza shared with reports after the Mets' latest loss. This is a major concern for the Mets' bullpen, which is more of a reason to go after Rogers.
With a 69-64 record and just 29 games remaining in the regular season, the Mets cannot afford to let any more late leads slip away. Adding a former All-Star reliever like Rogers could help them not only in 2024 but also give them a head start on reshaping their bullpen for 2025.
However, there is no guarantee that Rogers will be claimed due to his contract. If he goes unclaimed, San Francisco can keep him on their roster as if nothing happened, though they cannot rescind the waiver. Should a team place a claim, San Francisco gets nothing in return except payroll relief.