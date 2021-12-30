Should the Mets trade Jeff McNeil or Dom Smith?

While there has been a ton of buzz surrounding Jeff McNeil and Dom Smith being potential trade chips for the Mets this offseason, both players have shown promise throughout their young careers.

McNeil slashed .319/.383/.501/.884 in his first 1,000 career plate appearances and was an All-Star in 2019, while Smith was the No. 11 overall selection for the Mets back in 2013. Smith was also one of baseball's best hitters during the Covid-shortened 2020 season, but dealt with nagging wrist and groin injuries last year and struggled offensively.

And Smith's poor performance and lack of a full season track record means his value is lower than McNeil's, who teams view as an attractive trade target given his résumé, despite a rough campaign in 2021.

Multiple sources told Inside the Mets on Dec. 23 that several teams called the Mets before the lockout to inquire about McNeil's availability, and the club is looking to land pitching help in return. Not to mention, McNeil's involvement in the rat-raccoon altercation with shortstop Francisco Lindor and his lack of compliance with the team's defensive shifting philosophy last season did not sit well with several teammates. That is why his relationship is said to have soured with a number of members on the roster, which also could make it easier for the Mets to let go of him if they get a good arm/s in exchange.

But this doesn't change the fact that McNeil fits better with the team the Mets have assembled so far this offseason. It also doesn't change the fact that he has the biggest upside out of this duo and he is primed for a bounce back season.

If the Mets were to get rid of McNeil, they can't replace him with Smith defensively and would likely have to spend big on Kris Bryant to play third base, thus moving newly signed infielder Eduardo Escobar over to second, which is unrealistic at this point.

New York could still hang onto McNeil, and instead use Smith, J.D. Davis (under control for three more seasons) and No. 16 ranked prospect in shortstop Jaylen Palmer to package in a trade to land pitching help. And obvious hurlers in mind are Sean Manaea ($10.2 million salary in 2022) and Chris Bassitt ($8.8 million salary in 2022) who are both entering their final years of arbitration with the Oakland Athletics, a club that is destined to slash payroll once the lockout ends.

The A's have also been rumored to be shopping star first baseman Matt Olson on the trading block as well. So, if they send Olson packing, they could replace him with Smith, a natural first baseman under cheap control for the next three seasons as they ascend on their rebuild.

The Cincinnati Reds are another team that is expected to cut payroll and starting pitcher Luis Castillo is an additional target that could be made available. Albeit, Castillo might cost some more capital since he is under contract for the next two seasons.

Although McNeil and Smith could go on to have success in their careers, whether it be with the Mets or elsewhere, Pete Alonso has emerged as a cornerstone player for the franchise. This means first base will be blocked off for quite some time. That's why it makes sense to part ways with Smith now, unless they see him as a long-term designated hitter, assuming that the National League is granted one in the next collective bargaining agreement. Even still, Smith is an above average first baseman and could help numerous teams out at this position. And McNeil can play second, third and the corner outfield positions.

Smith also showed vast improvement as a left fielder, but he isn't a natural outfielder and the Mets will likely move Brandon Nimmo to a corner spot after signing Starling Marte and Mark Canha in November.

The bottom line is this, Javier Báez, plan A at second base, is now a Detroit Tiger. So, unless the Mets plan spending big on another infielder, or adding a viable stopgap option at second until one of their top prospects in Brett Baty or Mark Vientos are ready for the majors which would push Escobar from the hot corner anyway, McNeil is their best option and fit in 2022.

At this point, there isn't room for Smith to play everyday, especially with the return of Robinson Cano, who is owed $48 million over the next two seasons and is expected to factor in as the DH.

Beyond the significant amount of road blocks, the Mets are better off trading Smith over McNeil for a number of reasons, which can be boiled down into versatility, talent, track record and upside. But trade value is another big factor in this decision and if Smith, Davis and Palmer cannot get the Mets one of the talented arms with expiring contracts on the A's, they might have no choice but to consider sending McNeil to Oakland, while mulling a replacement plan at second base.

However, should it come down to this, the Mets might see it as an unfair price to hand a former All-Star and above average hitter to the A's for a one-year rental. Especially since It's too early to write off McNeil, who also has three more years of cheap control.

In the end, the Mets could take their business elsewhere around the league to see who would be willing to take Smith, Davis and Palmer or another prospect for pitching help. Because at this point in time, it should be Smith, not McNeil who the Mets trade because McNeil's ceiling is too high to cut bait with after just 386 underwhelming at-bats last year.