Trevor Williams Helps Mets Get Back On Track In Team Debut

Trevor Williams was impressive in his Mets debut, tossing 4.1 innings of one-run baseball to help his team complete a sweep of the Nationals.

Right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams, the other asset acquired in the Javier Báez trade, made his Mets debut in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader with the Nationals and did not disappoint.

Following two separate rainouts during the week, the Mets were in need of another arm, which led to the call up of Williams, who served as the 27th man.

In his first major league start with his new team, Williams threw 4.1 innings on 52 pitches, while allowing one run on three hits, to go along with two strikeouts and two walks.

He also got a big strikeout of Victor Robles to strand a runner in scoring position in the top of the third. A big factor in Williams' outing were the six ground ball outs he induced against a decimated Nationals' lineup, who he held in check.

In the top of the fifth, Williams found himself in a first-and-third jam with one out, which ended his day. Seth Lugo gave up a run on a sac-fly that was charged to Williams, but was able to escape with a 2-1 lead still intact.

Williams gave the Mets just what they needed in order to sweep the Nationals, and despite the bullpen blowing a three-run lead, Pete Alonso's walk-off homer helped secure a 5-4 win.

“I thought we did a good job game planning and attacking the zone early," said Williams after his first start as a Met. "We knew they were going to be aggressive in a hot doubleheader and I think the first four innings we got the first pitch swinging for an out."

His manager Luis Rojas was also happy with what he saw on the mound.

"He was really good," said Rojas. "He threw strikes and changed speeds. The slider had late movement and it was effective."

While Williams was impressive, it is unclear of whether he will stick around since the Mets already have a full five-man rotation. Although he could potentially serve as a long reliever moving forward, Rojas says they haven't had any discussions about that yet.

"Right now, he is one of our starters, the plan was to keep him as one in case we needed him," said Rojas prior to the Mets' doubleheader sweep of the Nationals. "Right now, we don't know what's next."

The Mets could certainly use another arm in their 'pen to help lengthen this unit after the team whiffed on adding additional relievers at the trade deadline.

But for now, it sounds like Williams will return to Syracuse until he is needed again as a starter.

"Moving forward, this is a good guy to have as a depth starter," said Rojas following the contest. "If it falls in line, that's the guy we can say is the next man up. He is a big-league pitcher. It was good to see he was ready to pitch when he got the call."

Regardless, the Mets finally appear to have strong starting pitching depth once again, after dealing with a number of uncertainties in their rotation prior to acquiring Williams.

Although Williams was apart of a Cubs team that gutted their 2016 World Series corps at the deadline, he is happy that he got sent to a playoff contender.

“It was sad as an outsider," said Williams. "Playing with those guys, it was sad seeing the (Cubs) getting broken apart. It was sad being in that clubhouse but it’s good to come to the New York Mets and provide meaningful innings for them and I’m glad they trust me to do so."