Why This Ex-Managerial Candidate Makes Sense As Next Mets' Bench Coach

Before the Mets landed on Buck Showalter to become their next manager in December, they promptly interviewed six other candidates: Matt Quatraro, Joe Espada, Brad Ausmus, Don Kelly, Bob Geren and Clayton McCullough.

And the final name on this list, McCullough, could now potentially find himself in the running to become Showalter's bench coach, per Mike Puma of The New York Post.

Although McCullough, the current first base coach of the Los Angeles Dodgers, did not make it to the final round of managerial interviews, Mets officials came away impressed with him, as The Post reported.

If Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler ultimately bring McCullough on as bench coach, the move would make a lot of sense from a long-term perspective.

By adding McCullough, who turned heads in his first introduction with Mets' brass, the team would essentially be putting a potential managerial successor to Showalter in place. Showalter, 65, signed a three-year deal with the Mets this offseason, but given his age (set to turn 66 in May), the club would be wise to have an eventual replacement in mind. As the Mets' bench coach, McCullough could learn under Showalter and be groomed to take over the reigns down the line once the current skipper departs from Queens or decides to retire.

While the Mets are still in need of a first base coach, McCullough is unlikely to leave Los Angeles for a lateral move. However, the bench coach position would be a step up, while helping him gain valuable knowledge and experience working under Showalter, who is viewed as one of the brightest figures in baseball.

McCullough, 42, was the Dodgers' minor league field coordinator from 2015-2020, before getting promoted to first base coach last season on the big-league staff under manager Dave Roberts. He also spent his first six seasons in the Dodgers' organization with Mets assistant GM Ben Zauzmer.

In addition to interviewing for the Mets' managerial job, McCullough spoke with the San Francisco Giants about their vacancy in 2020 as well.

McCullough was selected in the 22nd round of the 2002 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians. He played three seasons in the minors, but never cracked the big-leagues during his professional playing career. McCullough hung up his cleats after the 2005 season and went onto manage in the Toronto Blue Jays' system from 2006-2014. McCullough compiled a record of 629–559 as a manager between rookie and Class-A ball.

Along with McCullough, The Post revealed that John Russell, Showalter's bench coach with the Orioles from 2011-2018, is also a potential option to land the job.

Since leaving Baltimore, Russell, 60, has been working as the technical director at the esteemed private high school in Bradenton, Fla.: IMG Academy.

Beyond Showalter, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and new third base coach hire Joey Cora, the Mets still need to fill out the rest of their staff with vacancies at bench coach, first base coach, infield coach, outfield coach, bullpen coach, assistant pitching coach and hitting coach.