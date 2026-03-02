Carlos Mendoza Takes Firm Stance on Mets’ Rotation

Over the weekend, SNY’s Ron Darling suggested that the New York Mets should go with a five-man rotation rather than work around Kodai Senga’s preference to pitch in a six-man staff.

Right now, however, Darling’s idea does not appear to be under consideration by the club.

“We have six starters,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told the New York Post when asked about going to a five-man rotation. As long as everyone remains healthy, Senga will be joined in the rotation by Freddy Peralta, Nolan McLean, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes and David Peterson.

Senga, 33, has pitched on four days’ rest just four times since coming to MLB from Japan in 2023. In those outings, the right-hander has gone 1-0 with a 5.09 ERA and 1.93 WHIP.

Statistically speaking, Senga has been much better with extra rest. He is 15-10 with a 2.86 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 35 starts on five days’ rest. With six or more days between starts, he is 4-3 with a 2.86 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 13 outings. But even with an accommodating schedule, injuries have still limited him to just 118.2 innings over the past two seasons.

From Darling’s perspective, Senga has had enough time to acclimate to a traditional big league schedule and start taking the mound every fifth day. This would help guarantee more starts for the Mets’ top arms — Peralta and McLean — and likely push either Holmes or Peterson back to the bullpen.

That said, it is easy to see why the Mets would be hesitant to put a heavier workload on the rest of their staff. Both Senga and Manaea are coming off injury-derailed seasons; Holmes is just two years removed from being a full-time reliever; and McLean’s 161.2 combined innings (minors and majors) in 2025 were by far the most he has thrown in a season to this point.

According to Mendoza, Peralta is likely the only Mets starter who will not be asked to pitch on an extra day’s rest, though he will talk to the others about their usage. Peralta has made at least 32 starts in each of the past two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and has already been tabbed as New York’s Opening Day starter.

The Mets have been cautious with Senga so far this spring, holding him out of Grapefruit League action to this point. He had a couple of strikeouts in live batting practice on Sunday and has reportedly reached 97 mph. His first start is expected to take place Saturday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals in Jupiter, Florida.

