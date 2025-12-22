Jorge Polanco reveals why he chose to sign with the Mets

The New York Mets haven’t been one of the most active teams this offseason, which has left both media and fans frustrated.

They’ve seen fan favorites Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Díaz, and Pete Alonso all leave the team this offseason after years as part of the club’s core. Mets president David Stearns is tasked with not only replacing those players, but doing so in a way that improves on last season’s disastrous campaign, when the team won just 83 games and missed the playoffs.

One move that may not be the flashiest but could prove to be a strong offseason addition was the signing of Jorge Polanco. The former All-Star agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal with New York and is expected to play first base and serve as the designated hitter for most of next season.

Polanco spoke with the media for the first time since joining the Mets on Monday, revealing several key takeaways.

Why Jorge Polanco signed with the Mets

Polanco cited that one important factor in his decision to sign with the Mets was how the organization cares for its players.

"The most important part was how the Mets care for their players—how they offer services to help enhance players’ lives in every way. I think, from a team standpoint, we have so many great players who want to win."

Polanco’s sentiment is one shared by several other recent Mets signings last offseason, including Juan Soto and Sean Manaea, who praised the way the organization goes the extra mile to treat players’ families well — an effort in which Alex Cohen has played a large role. He also mentioned that he spoke with former Met Starling Marte before signing.

Polanco also noted that playing with stars like Francisco Lindor and Soto was a factor in his decision to sign.

"And I think from a team standpoint, we have so many great players who want to win, playing with Francisco Lindor, playing with Juan Soto, and just knowing how they treat the game and how they go about the game, and the type of leaders that they are. I’m very excited to be a part of this team because I knew this team wanted to win, so it was a good spot for me.”

The 32-year-old also noted that he was marketing himself to teams as someone willing to play first base if needed.

"So that was a pretty easy conversation for me to have, especially since I was offering my services to teams as a first baseman, second baseman and third baseman. So when the Mets asked if I was able to do that – play a little bit of first, play a little bit of third, I was definitely willing to do that.”

Polanco has essentially no experience at first base, having played there for the first and only time last season with the Mariners. However, the veteran believes his athleticism will make the transition easier.

“I think the biggest difference is the position that you have to get into for pickoffs or picks or just getting to the base,” Polanco said. “I think that was the toughest transition for me, because it’s very different from when you’re playing in the middle of the infield."

Polanco’s defense will certainly be a storyline to watch next season, but more importantly, the Mets acquired him for his bat. After a injury-plagued 2023 season with Seattle, Polanco looked like his former All-Star self from his days with the Twins.

He slashed .265 with 26 home runs and an .821 OPS, while also reducing his strikeout rate by an impressive 13.6%.

