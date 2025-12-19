What could be next for the New York Mets, per sources

The New York Mets offseason has consisted of losing a trio of impact players and fan-favorites in Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo and bringing in Marcus Semien, Devin Williams, Jorge Polanco and Luke Weaver.

So what could be next?

The Mets are currently engaged in both the free agent and trade markets looking for pitching help and a bat, according to rival executives.

The Mets are talking to multiple teams about potential trades and recently spoke to the San Diego Padres about a number of players including closer Mason Miller, who they really like, starter Nick Pivetta, relievers Adrian Morejon and Jeremiah Estrada as well as outfielder Ramon Laureano.

New York and San Diego line up well as trade partners and could help the other fill some holes. The Mets have a surplus of infielders and the Padres have a need on the right side of their infield. San Diego is also looking for young pitching, which the Mets possess.

The Mets are open to trading infielder/DH Mark Vientos, as first reported by Mets On SI on Sunday night. In addition to Vientos, infielders Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuna are available, too. Utility man Jeff McNeil has been on the trading block all offseason as well. Even after losing first baseman Pete Alonso to the Baltimore Orioles in free agency, the Mets have a crowded infield after trading for Semien and signing Polanco.

Source: Mets are open to trading Mark Vientos

Sep 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) fields the ball for an out on a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

As for the pitching side, Kodai Senga and David Peterson have been shopped this winter. The Mets have Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong, all highly valued pitching prospects. But McLean is viewed as untouchable and the Mets would have to receive major star power in return in order to deal Sproat and/or Tong.

Sources say the Mets are comfortable going into the regular season with Tyrone Taylor, Carson Benge and Jett Williams as their center field options. However, the team is still looking to add in this area as well.

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is one name that the Mets have shown interest in this offseason, per The New York Post.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns certainly has his work cut out for him this winter. The Mets have numerous holes on their roster that must be filled by the end of the offseason and they're exploring both the free agent and trade markets in an attempt to do so.

So far, the Mets have lost Alonso, Diaz and Nimmo, but gained Polanco, Williams, Weaver and Semien.

Whether the team has improved remains to be seen and there's still a lot of work left to do to field a competitive club in 2026.

