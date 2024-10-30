MLB Asks Yankees to Ban Fans Involved With Mookie Betts Interference From Game 4
Major League Baseball has asked the New York Yankees to ban the two fans involved with the Mookie Betts interference in Game 3 from attending Game 4, according to a report from Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The two fans, identified as Austin Capobianco and John Peter, will be refunded for the cost of their tickets.
Capobianco and Peter attempted to yank the baseball out of Betts's glove on a foul ball down the line in right field in the bottom of the first inning in Game 3. The umpires ruled fan interference and Gleyber Torres out.
The two fans were ejected from the game shortly thereafter. When asked about the play afterwards, it's fair to say the two fans were unapologetic.
"We always joke about the ball in our area," said Capobianco, who was the one who pried the ball out of Betts's glove. "We're not going to go out of our way to attack. If it's in our area, we're going to 'D' up. Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We're willing to do this. I know when I'm in the wrong and as soon as I did it, I was like, 'Boys I'm out of here. I patrol that wall and they know that."
Game 5 is set for Wednesday night in the Bronx, as the Yankees try to keep their season alive and force Game 6 back in Los Angeles.