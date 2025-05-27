Nationals Get Massive Break on Pitching Matchups in Series Against Mariners
The Washington Nationals are doing everything can to stay alive in the National League Wild Card race, and they are now set to take their efforts out west.
Dave Martinez and the Nationals will begin their road trip at T-Mobile Park against the Seattle Mariners, who historically boast one of the elite starting pitching rotations in the MLB.
But this season has been up and down for the Mariners' unit as a whole thanks to injuries to key guys like Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller and Georgy Kirby.
Their rotation ranks 18th in ERA and 20th in WHIP.
Washington has also caught a massive break during this series when it comes to their pitching matchups, something that should allow them to keep their offensive momentum going.
The first matchup will see Mitchell Parker take on Logan Evans, who has a 3.33 ERA on the season with 21 strikeouts and a 1.44 WHIP.
Evans, 23, has gone for distance all year with all five of his starts going five innings or more. His results have varied each time, though.
Seattle will likely keep him in with a long leash, so the Nationals can't get too scared if they don't get to him in the first couple of innings since there should be plenty of opportunity to blow him up later in the game.
Trevor Williams will then get set to face George Kirby, who could be an ace for many MLB teams despite being just one cog for the Mariners.
Kirby, 27, began the 2025 season on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation and made his debut on May 22 against the Houston Astros. He went 3.2 with six hits and five earned runs.
Washington will have the opportunity to face him while he's still getting back into rhythm from his injury, so they get the benefit of his potential rust and pitch count.
Lastly, ace MacKenzie Gore will face Emerson Hancock, Seattle's first-round pick from the 2020 MLB draft.
Hancock has had a shaky 2025 with a 5.95 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. The Nationals rank 20th in on-base percentage, so they'll hopefully be able to unlock some opportunities to bat with runners in scoring position early in the game.
All in all, this is a favorable matchup for Washington on paper, and they will look to take advantage of how this pitching matchup has been set.