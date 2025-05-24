Nationals Set to Send Three Crucial Prospects Up to Triple-A in Exciting Set of Moves
The Washington Nationals have clearly taken on a youth movement identity for their Major League roster in recent years, sending out many of their veterans from the previous iteration, and looking towards the future. This has entailed multiple moves that may have been ill-advised at the time, but ended up resulting in prospects that could turn the franchise around in the coming years.
With players like James Wood, MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, Dylan Crews, and many others making up a strong young core to build off of, the more prospects the team can develop, the better.
Some of these players are flying up through the farm system, and in a series of roster moves on Thursday, three more would be promoted to Triple-A Rochester, all of whom looked spectacular in their time in Double-A and prior. These players are Yohandy Morales, Nick Schnell, and Todd Peterson, as was reported by an official team announcement from the Rochester Red Wings.
This series of moves will supplement the farm system for the Nationals, and on top of that, will give multiple prospects the opportunity to seek a Major League debut in the coming months. Among this group is one top 15 Washington prospect according to MLB Pipeline, that being Morales, who ranks No. 12 in their system.
How Have These Prospects Performed in Their Previous Stints?
Starting with Morales, he has had an exceptional start to the year in Double-A Harrisburg, slashing .315/.366/.520 with 22 RBI, 19 runs, four home runs, two stolen bases, and 33 strikeouts to 11 walks. While the strikeout numbers are not optimal, he has counteracted it with efficient hitting that has produced successful offense for the team. On the defensive side, he has had some struggles, notably at third base, where in 179.2 innings he has 14 putouts and 32 assists with three errors, good for a .939 fielding rate. It will be intriguing to see if he can turn things around on that side of the ball.
As for Peterson, he has had a solid 2025 campaign so far, as in 16 appearances he has thrown a 3.43 ERA, 1.476 WHIP, with 15 strikeouts to 13 walks, allowing two home runs and eight earned runs. While he definitely has room to grow and improve, giving him the chance to do so against Triple-A competition should certainly help his chances.
Schnell has been stout in both the field and at the plate, slashing .289/.319/.450 with 26 runs, 16 RBI, two home runs, six triples and 39 strikeouts to eight walks. Another prospect whose strikeout-to-walk ratio needs improving, but overall, he has been productive. In the field, he has only one error across 276.2 innings of work, along with 90 putouts.
All of these prospects should improve the level of play in Triple-A and should be fun to watch for fans interested in development. With how rapidly Morales has moved through the system, he could find his way to the MLB in the later part of the season.