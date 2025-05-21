Nationals Run Winning Streak to Four Games, Await Word on Dylan Crews
The Washington Nationals carried their momentum from the rivalry weekend back home as they took care of the Atlanta Braves, 5-3, on Tuesday.
But it came at a potential cost. Rookie outfielder Dylan Crews suffered what was reported as a back issue with his left side. He was set to get an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. It's not clear if he will need a stay on the injured list.
According to the Washington Post's Spencer Nusbaum, it's something Crews has dealt with since the last matchup with Atlanta and re-aggravated it on a check swing.
Because of that and a shoulder issue that outfielder Jacob Young is dealing with, the Nats are set to promote one of their top outfield prospects, Robert Hassell III, for Wednesday's game. His promotion was first reported by Chase Ford of MiLB Central and corroborated by MASN's Mark Zuckerman.
How Nationals Beat Braves
James Wood picked up right where he left off in Baltimore, showing that he can do more than just hit home runs, knocking two singles and a walk. It's his third multi-hit performance in five games.
Crews knocked one into the seats in the second inning, his seventh on the year. It was his first time hitting a home run in back-to-back games this season.
Starting pitcher Mitchell Parker was solid despite getting into some trouble in the second inning, allowing all three Atlanta runs. But he dialed things back in to finish with 5.1 innings with four strikeouts and just one walk.
The bullpen showed up to make room for closer Kyle Finnegan to clean things up. Finnegan now has 15 saves on the season, tied for first in the Majors.
This was an important win for the Nationals. It's reasonable to expect that although Washington has a high offensive ceiling, the kind of offense produced against the Orioles is not sustainable and cannot be the only path to win games for manager Dave Martinez.
That makes top-to-bottom performance from the pitching especially encouraging, not just the highlights, but the ability to navigate despite early jams.
It will take a lot of work for the Nationals to catch up to the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. But with this win, Washington inches closer to third place in the NL East.