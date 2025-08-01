Nationals Shift Focus to New Young Talent After Key Trade Deadline Move
The Washington Nationals have struggled as they sit near the bottom of their division and the club opted to move forward at the trade deadline.
One of their key trades at the deadline was to move pitcher Michael Soroka to the Chicago Cubs for a pair of young players that could be key to the franchise's future — outfielder Christian Franklin and shortstop Ronny Cruz.
Franklin is a 25-year-old who was drafted back in 2021 and with his performance in Triple-A Iowa this season it is hard to believe he won't make his debut soon.
The left fielder was slashing .265/.393/.427 with eight homers, 41 RBI, 63 walks drawn, and 11 stolen bases in Iowa. The only critique to this point would be his 80 strikeouts on the year.
Cruz is an 18-year-old standout who has been suiting up at shortstop in the lower levels of the Cubs' minor league system. He played 48 games at the rookie level this season and was slashing .270/.314/.431 with two home runs, 21 RBI, and 10 walks at the time of the deal.
There are obvious questions around him that will be answered as he moves up levels in the minors, but he is definitely a player with a lot of potential and someone that the organization could develop in the coming years.
The Cubs needed help in their starting rotation with the season-ending injury to Justin Steele and an injury to Jameson Taillon that has kept him out for a month. While the Cubs were interested in Nats starter MacKenzie Gore, Soroka proved to be a consolation prize.
Soroka we 3-8 in 16 starts with the Nationals, posting a 4.87 ERA in over 81 innings. This hasn't been the season he was hoping for, but Chicago needs all the help it can get.
Overall, The Athletic reported the trade fairly even for both parties. The insiders reportedly believe that this swap was a B+ for the Nats and a B- for the Cubs.
The Nationals sit 17.5 games back in their division, so the main focus is rebuilding and these two prospects (especially Franklin) could be suited up sooner than later.
