Cubs 'Trying' to Trade for Nationals Ace, No Trade Imminent Yet
With the trade deadline approaching for the Washington Nationals, the team has already started to move some of their assets as expected.
Due to their struggles again this year, the front office is attempting to get as much back in return as possible, trading starting pitcher Michael Soroka to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for two top 15 prospects and Amed Rosario to the New York Yankees.
The Nationals got a solid return for Soroka after they took a chance on him before the season.
More News: Nationals Star Prospect Trave Sykora Set To Undergo Tommy John Surgery
Now, all eyes are on what the team will do with their All-Star MacKenzie Gore. The left-hander has had an excellent campaign thus far, and with him being under team control, he is a very desirable player for teams around the league.
Jon Heyman of The New York Post recently revealed the Cubs remained interested in the ace and are trying to get something done, but highlighted that nothing was close to being finalized.
For Chicago, Gore would not only be an excellent addition for this year, but for the next couple of seasons as well.
They are a franchise that is looking to sustain success at the top of the National League, so adding an impact young arm like Gore would help with that.
More News: Nationals Star CJ Abrams Stealing Bases Without Getting Caught
The Cubs are also fortunate to have one of the best farm systems in baseball, and to acquire the star southpaw, it would certainly cost quite a lot.
The Nationals don’t have to trade him since he's under club control, and because he's their best pitcher on the team, they would likely have to be swept away by an offer to even consider dealing him.
More News: Cubs Reportedly Interested in Nationals Star Closer Kyle Finnegan
But with the trade deadline getting closer and Washington looking like they are still a few years away from actually competing, it will be interesting to see if Chicago can offer something that will pry Gore out of the nation's capital.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.