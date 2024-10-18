3 Starting Pitchers Washington Nationals Should Prioritize Targeting in Free Agency
The Washington Nationals have a really strong core that we saw begin to emerge during the 2024 season.
As the campaign moved along, we saw more and more of what the future could hold as young players were promoted to the Major Leagues. A lot of that high-end talent is in the lineup, headlined by James Wood and Dylan Crews in the outfield and CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. at shortstop and second base.
On the pitching side of things, there is a lot to like as well. MacKenzie Gore showed he has the potential to perform like an ace, starting the season hot, cooling down considerably and then finishing as one of the best pitchers in baseball.
DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker were solid as rookies and Jake Irvin was a reliable workhorse.
With Patrick Corbin and Trevor Williams hitting free agency, there is money to spend but also a need for some veteran leadership.
Who could fill that void? Here are three players Washington should target for their rotation in free agency.
Jack Flaherty
The 2024 campaign was a major bounceback by the talented righty. He signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers last offseason, outperformed it considerably and is now anchoring the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason.
He has top-of-the-rotation stuff, which would take some pressure off of Gore as he still harnesses his ability. If the Nationals are going to commit long-term money to their pitching staff, Flaherty is an ideal candidate.
Not only was he productive this season, finding an elite curveball along the way, but he also fits the timeline well. He just turned 29 years old and could grow along with this emerging squad.
Trevor Williams
His two-year deal with the team expired after the 2024 campaign, but he is someone that should be strongly considered to be brought back. The team knows him well and what he accomplished in 2024 was incredibly impressive.
After a tough 2023 campaign, when he led the MLB with 34 home runs surrendered, Williams was lights out for the Nationals across 13 starts this year. He registered a 2.03 ERA across 66.2 innings with 59 strikeouts.
A repeat of that level of dominance is unlikely, but if he could pitch to the numbers he had with the New York Mets, the team would be happy. His experience coming out of the bullpen and being a starter is also valuable.
Sean Manaea
Speaking of the Mets, one of their unsung heroes this season has been the veteran lefty. He has reinvented himself in 2024, turning in his best performance since 2021, his final year with the Oakland Athletics.
Manaea threw a career-high 181.2 innings this regular season with a 3.47 ERA, which was also the best regular season mark of his career. His 184 strikeouts were the second most.
He has set himself up for quite a payday this winter. Washington should gauge his market as he would bring a lot to the table to help this young group get to the next level.