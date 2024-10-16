Who Joined MacKenzie Gore As the Top Washington Nationals Pitchers in 2024?
There was a lot to get excited about when it came to the Washington Nationals during the 2024 season. While their win-loss record wasn’t anything to write home about, it was nice to see their next young core emerging.
A lot of attention has been given to the lineup, and rightfully so. It is littered with top prospects who are coming into their own as Major League players.
But, the pitching staff also showed some nice signs of improvement throughout the season. A solid core is emerging there, giving ownership and the front office a foundation to build off of there.
Who performed the best on the mound for the Nationals this season? Here are their top three pitchers of the year.
MacKenzie Gore
Acquired in the Juan Soto blockbuster from the San Diego Padres along with outfielder James Wood and shortstop CJ Abrams, the talented lefty has the tools to become an ace. We saw it for two stretches of the 2024 campaign.
Out of the gate, Gore was incredible for Washington, showcasing top-of-the-rotaiton stuff. Through May, he had an ERA of 2.91 Through June, July and into early August, he got hit hard by opponents and his ERA reached as high as 4.66.
But, he ended the campaign on a high note as one of the best pitchers in baseball in September. He pitched 28.2 innings with a 1.26 ERA, bringing his season number to 3.90.
That kind of ability to bounce back against adversity bodes well for his future. If he can find some more consistency, the Nationals have their ace of the future.
Derek Law
Out of the bullpen, it was Kyle Finnegan who drew a lot of attention. He was a late addition to the All-Star team and finished the season with 38 saves. Helping bridge the gap to get the ball to him after several trades ahead of the deadline was Law.
The veteran southpaw was an integral part of Dave Martinez’s bullpen all season long. He led the team with 75 appearances and his ERA+ of 155 was topped by only Dylan Floro out of the bullpen, who was dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
His 1.9 WAR was tops among relievers on the team and his Wins Probability Added of 0.7 was also best among the bullpen arms. Law was stellar in his first season in the nation’s capital.
Trevor Williams
What the veteran starting pitcher was able to accomplish in 2024 despite battling injuries was truly incredible. He made only 13 starts but performed so well he finished at the top of several categories for the team.
Williams's 1.7 WPA and 0.7 percent championship win probability added were tops on the team. As was his 2.6 WAR and 199 ERA+.
He was 6-1 on the season, throwing 66.2 innings and registering a 2.03 ERA with 59 strikeouts. Set to hit free agency, he could land a multi-year deal from a team. If possible, Washington should do everything it can to bring him back.