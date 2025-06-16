4 Best Fits for Nationals Veteran Nathaniel Lowe Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Washington Nationals are one of the teams that look destined to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline.
They have made some strides on the field, but don’t look quite ready to be playoff contenders in the National League. But they are on the right track.
Unlike some of the other teams under .500 trending toward selling, the Nationals have a few veterans that will draw considerable interest on the trade market, one of them being first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
He hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since being acquired in an offseason trade from the Texas Rangers, but plenty of teams are looking for left-handed hitting or first basemen this summer.
Here are four teams that would be the best fits for Lowe ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Seattle Mariners
Their offense performed at a high level out of the gate, but has fallen flat in recent weeks as they regressed to the middle of the pack.
With Rowdy Tellez currently holding down first base and performing below replacement level, a change could be on the horizon.
Averse to spending much money, Lowe might be out of the team’s price range, heading into his final winter of arbitration. But, he would, at the very least, bring above-average defense to the corner infield spot for the Mariners.
The power shown in 2022 may not be replicated, but his 3.0% home run rate this year is his highest since he hit a career-high 27 homers that year.
Houston Astros
Another American League West contender is in need of some lineup help. Unlike Seattle, which needs a specific position, the Astros just need left-handed hitters.
Their lineup without star designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is unbalanced with very few left-handed hitters to choose from. With his return to the field up in the air, Houston certainly needs some help.
A first baseman isn’t going to be near the top of their list, but with Chrisitan Walker struggling in every facet, turning him into a platoon player with a left such as Lowe may not be the worst plan to get something out of what has been another sunk cost thus far in free agency.
Minnesota Twins
Similar to Houston, the AL Central playoff hopefuls need some help from the left-side of the plate in their lineup. They’re receiving decent production from Ty France, but not enough that the team wouldn’t consider a move at first base.
Not much production has been provided at designated hitter either, where Lowe could help out as well. France has been playing great defense this season, as the two would combine to be one of the better defensive duos at the corner infield spot in baseball.
San Francisco Giants
The Giants could be done making trades after completing a blockbuster with the Boston Red Sox to acquire Rafael Devers.
It will be interesting to see how things shake out and where he receives most of his playing time. Third base is possible as long as Matt Chapman is sidelined. Designated hitter looks to be his long-term home or he can take reps at first base.
If Devers isn’t in the plans at first base, acquiring Lowe would make a lot of sense as the finishing touch to this lineup.
San Francisco has struggled to find production at the corner infield spot, and Lowe fits the timeline, set to be a free agent after the 2026 campaign, with star prospect Bryce Eldridge getting closer to a Big League debut.
