Washington Nationals to Promote Brady House to Make MLB Debut
The Washington Nationals' optimism for the future is rooted in their young offensive core. That core is about to get bigger.
On Sunday, Andrew Golden at The Washington Post reported that the Nationals are set to promote their top third base prospect, Brady House.
The report comes on the heels of the Nationals optioning outfielder Robert Hassell III and infielder Jose Tena, who had been playing third base recently in the wake of the injury to veteran Paul DeJong.
Golden also reported the Nationals will recall outfielder Daylen Lile from Triple-A Rochester. The House and Lile moves are not official. Washington plays Colorado on Monday.
House is the No. 91-ranked prospect in the MiLB Top 100 Prospect list, as well as the No. 3 prospect in Washington's farm system and their top position player prospect.
House, 22, has outstanding physical characteristics at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds in his first full season at Triple-A Rochester. He has 60-grade power and arm tools on the MLB 20-80 scouting scale. In his first 251 plate appearances of 2025, he is slashing .303/.352/.522 with 14 doubles and 13 home runs.
House not only has higher upside with his bat compared to Teña, but his frame and arm make him a more fascinating defensive prospect as well. He already has a 55-grade field tool, meaning he already has above-average range for his size, and Major League development could expand on that even further.
The Nationals have built an incredible young core of talent that, right now, isn't hitting.
Outfielder James Wood has rightfully gotten much of the attention, as he's emerged as potentially the team's best player at 22 years old.
But the infield also has a lot of excitement to offer fans with shortstop CJ Abrams making last year's All-Star Game and producting from the leadoff spot, with second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. providing another steady season.
House, reportedly, will join the infield on Monday.
