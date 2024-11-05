4 Reasons Why Washington Nationals Should Pursue All-Star Slugger in Free Agency
With the Washington Nationals starting up the offseason, they will be looking to improve the team heading into 2025 to compete in the National League.
This offseason is a big one for the Nationals, as after a few years of rebuilding, it feels like the franchise is getting closer to being able to compete in the National League once again.
With a lot of young talent, this offseason will all be about adding some veterans to help push these young players to the next level. While adding a front-end starter to their rotation might be a top priority, they could also use a bona fide hitter in the middle of the order.
There are a couple of batters that would be good additions for Washington this offseason, one of which being Anthony Santander from the Baltimore Orioles.
As the Nationals look to improve, here are four reasons why they should sign Santander.
Won’t Break the Bank
With the desire to improve their starting rotation with a veteran as well, not breaking the bank this offseason to make a meaningful impact on the lineup will be important. While Santander is one of the best power hitters available in free agency, he likely isn’t going to cost a team nearly as much as Pete Alonso would, for example. Saving a bit on a Santander contract could help add a veteran to the rotation as well.
Ability to Play First Base
While adding a power hitter will be important for the Nationals, where he will play is also going to be key. Currently, the Nationals have both first base and designated hitter slots seemingly open for upgrading, which fits well for Santander. While the slugger played mostly in the outfield for the Orioles, he did spend some time at first base. However, if Washington were to sign him, slotting him in the designated hitter slot wouldn’t be a bad idea.
Versatility at the Plate
Another big positive for the young Nationals is Santander’s ability as a switch hitter. Being able to have a switch-hitter in the middle of the order helps make an opposing manager's job difficult late in games, and the sluggers' ability to hit from both sides of the plate makes him very valuable. With double-digit home runs from each side, the slugger can hit both righties and lefties quite well.
Adds Power
One of the biggest weaknesses for Washington last season was their inability to hit for power and drive runs in. Adding the 30-year-old would instantly help that, as he hit 44 home runs last season. For three years now, Santander has hit for power and drove in runs, as he has totaled at least 25 home runs and 85 RBIs over that span. Putting Santader in the middle of the order will help give the Nationals the punch they need.