4 Third Basemen the Washington Nationals Need To Pursue This Offseason
There is a lot to like about the Washington Nationals in the future. They are loaded with young talent up and down the roster, whether it is in the lineup or on their pitching staff.
However, there are a few areas of concern heading into the offseason. One of the positions that could use an upgrade is third base.
Who could the Nationals look to add to their roster at the hot corner? Here are four players they need to pursue in the winter to upgrade their lineup.
Alex Bregman
One of the most accomplished players hitting free agency, the Houston Astros star is going to get paid a large sum of money. A two-time World Series champion and turning 31 right before the 2025 campaign, he can lock things down at third base for years to come.
His market is going to be robust as the clear-cut No. 1 option at the position that is hitting the market. A ton of teams are going to try and land him and it will take a ton of money to pry him away from the Astros.
If Washington wants to go to the top of the market, there isn’t a better option that will be available. However, it could be argued that they would be better off spending top dollar at first base; at least there are options in-house at third who could handle innings here such as Jose Tena, Ildemaro Vargas and prospects Brady House and Cayden Wallace.
Eugenio Suarez
The veteran hitting free agency is not yet a sure thing. The Arizona Diamondbacks have a $15 million club option that can be exercised and retain him for 2025.
Even if that does occur, Suarez could be made available on the trade market. Rumors swirled about him being a trade candidate ahead of this past summer’s deadline when he was struggling.
He ended the season on a high note, restoring his value. The Nationals won’t find a better answer to their home run problem at third base than the veteran righty, who has hit 21+ home runs in every season since 2016, excluding the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign. In only 57 games that season, he did launch 15 homers.
Brett Baty
Intra-divisional trades are quite rare. Seeing the NL East rival New York Mets make a deal to strengthen Washington’s outlook would certainly be a surprise, but if the right deal is there to be made, why not pull the trigger?
Baty is someone that could be mentioned in trade rumors all winter given the emergence of Mark Vientos at third base. While there are some concerns about Vientos’s glove long-term, the bat certainly plays.
Anyone acquiring Baty would be buying low after his chance to lockdown third base long-term in Queens didn’t come to fruition. But, it wasn’t long ago that he was a top 100 prospect in baseball.
A change of scenery could help him get back on track and he would fit in perfectly on the timeline the Nationals are now operating with.
Enrique Hernandez
Washington has aspirations to turn things around quickly. For that to happen, they need some veterans who can lead the young guys, showing them exactly what it takes to succeed at the Major League level.
While not exclusively a third baseman, Enrique Hernandez can fill the void there adequately, providing leadership and guidance while also possessing World Series experience. After logging 529 solid innings at the hot corner with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he can keep the seat warm until a young guys is ready.
After that, he can shift into a super-utility role, as he has logged at least one inning at every position except catcher in his professional career. Hernandez would provide insurance in the outfield and middle infield and is once again proving to be a clutch postseason performer.