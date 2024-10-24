3 Reasons Why Houston Astros Should Re-Sign Alex Bregman This Offseason
The Houston Astros are heading into the offseason with some big decisions looming for the franchise.
In 2024, the Astros got off to a very slow start but were luckily able to turn it around and ended up winning the American League West. However, in the playoffs, they were eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card Round.
This was the earliest exit for Houston in a very long time, as it was a fairly shocking upset. Even though the Astros have been successful for nearly a decade now, they still have a good core that is capable of winning a World Series.
However, that core could be headed for a shakeup, as third baseman Alex Bregman is heading into free agency as the best third baseman and one of the best hitters on the market. Losing their All-Star third baseman would be a significant loss, but with Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez set to hit free agency next season, they might not be able to afford all three.
Tough decisions are going to have to be made by Houston, but here are three reasons why they should sign their slugging third baseman.
Sends a Bad Message
If the Astros let Bregman walk in free agency, it sends a bad message to the team and the fans. This is a team that is still in win-now mode, but losing their third baseman could change that.
The American League has run through Houston for nearly a decade, but letting Bregman walk in free agency would open the door in 2025 for the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers to once again compete in the division. Both of those teams figure to improve this offseason, and the Astros could be in trouble if they lose the slugger.
Impossible to Replace
If the Astros were to lose Bregman, replacing him seems like a very difficult task. In free agency, there is a massive dropoff in talent and production after the slugger, and there isn’t a prospect waiting in the wings to take over.
Making a trade is always a possibility, but that could weaken another area of the team, as Houston doesn’t have the greatest farm system to acquire an impact player using their prospects.
With seemingly no backup plan, replacing Bregman seems impossible at this point.
Title Window is Open
While the Astros may have lost in the Wild Card Round this season, the window to win a World Series is by no means closed on the team. In both their starting rotation and lineup, there are a lot of All-Star caliber players, and this team could be right back in the mix in 2025.
However, if they lost Bregman, it would be a significant blow, as he is part of their core and one of the reasons why they are a contender year in and year out. With the window of opportunity still very open, signing the slugger would be a wise move.