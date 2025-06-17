Brady House Will Decide if Washington Nationals Veteran Becomes Trade Bait
Brady House made his Washington Nationals debut on Monday night against the Colorado Rockies.
He went 0-for-3 at the plate and handled four plays cleanly at third base. The Nats are hoping his bat can jump-start an offense that has been among the worst in baseball in the month of June.
But success from House might also make the MLB trade deadline a bit more eventful for Washington. It could give them another piece to deal that, before House was promoted, might not have been otherwise available.
That piece could be Paul DeJong.
DeJong is set to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday. He’s been out since April 15 after being hit in the face by a pitch. He fractured his nose and required sinus, orbital plate and nose surgery.
DeJong was the starting third baseman. The 30-year-old slashed .204/.246/.278 in 16 games. He has four doubles, but no home runs, with just two RBI before the injury. His injury created a void the Nationals could never fill.
But what if House shows he can fill the offensive void well enough to remain with the franchise after DeJong is ready to return? Then things could get quite interesting at the deadline.
DeJong is with the Nationals on a one-year deal worth just $1 million, with $600,000 of incentives thrown in.
For a contender looking for infield depth, that’s practically nothing. For the Nationals, it would yield a prospect and, perhaps, some cash considerations like international bonus pool money.
DeJong’s glove, bat and versatility has made him attractive at the last two trade deadlines, though his team didn’t get much in return.
In 2023, the St. Louis Cardinals dealt him to the Toronto Blue Jays for right-handed pitcher Matt Svanson. The Cardinals had to ship cash along with him.
That offseason, he signed with the Chicago White Sox. At last year’s trade deadline, the Kansas City Royals needed some depth and acquired him for right-handed pitcher Jarold Rosado.
Washington isn’t likely to get that much in return for the former All-Star, who finished second in National League rookie of the year voting in 2017 with St. Louis.
But it’s more about whether House is ready for the Majors. If he is, then keeping DeJong on a team destined to miss the playoffs for a sixth straight season makes little sense. If House isn’t, then DeJong probably gets his job back.
It’s a storyline to watch the next few weeks as House gets his reps in D.C. — and DeJong rehabs in Harrisburg.
