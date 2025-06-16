Nationals Move on From Young Infielder as Corresponding Move to Brady House Promotion
The Washington Nationals have had a busy last few days, and one of the most crucial parts has been making room for some of their top prospects. One such move, which was officially announced on Monday, was that the team will be calling up, according to MLB Pipeline, their No. 3 prospect, Brady House. In addition, they will also be recalling Daylen Lile, with both of these moves being unofficially announced on Sunday.
However, the corresponding move was not made known until the changes were official, and in doing so, the Nationals have made an additional roster decision to open up a spot on the team. In this case, they designated infielder Juan Yepez for assignment, as was reported by Bobby Blanco of MASN.
Yepez got a pretty substantial amount of playing time in 2024, appearing in 62 games for Washington, and in that span slashed .283/.335/.429 with 32 runs, 26 RBI, six home runs, two stolen bases and 42 strikeouts to 18 walks. While he did have some time in the outfield, he was predominantly utilized as a first baseman, accruing 398.1 innings there last season. In that time he had 351 putouts, 19 assists, 43 double plays turned, and only two errors, good for a .995 fielding rate.
One of the biggest detractors for him is that he did end up starting 2025 in Triple-A Rochester, and truly struggled to maintain his momentum there. He was slashing .199/.273/.301 there before the move, and only had 16 runs to 14 RBI in 45 games played. It is unfortunate that he was unable to maintain the level of success he had in 2024, but now he will be the player to make room for Brady House.
