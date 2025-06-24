CJ Abrams Only Third Player in Nationals Franchise History To Achieve This Feat
Prior to last night’s game against the San Diego Padres there had only been two players in the Washington Nationals history to record 100-stolen bases in a Nats uniform, now there are three.
In a win against the Padres, shortstop CJ Abrams stole his 100th base in the sixth inning joining Trea Turner (192) and Ian Desmond (122) according to Nationals Communications.
Turner spent his first 6.5 seasons in the Majors in a Washington uniform. 2018 was a breakout year for his career. He became the second player in Nationals’ history to play in all 162 games. He led the National League with 43 stolen bases by the end of the season and was tied for sixth in runs scored with 103.
July 30 of 2021 he was traded to Los Angeles to join the Dodgers and there’s no telling how high his stolen base record would be by now.
Desmond held the record until September 23 of the 2018 season when Turner stole two bases during a game against New York which put him in the lead. Desmond spent his first seven seasons in the MLB in Washington D.C. before signing a one year deal to the Texas Rangers where he made the All-Star selection for the second time in his career.
In his last year as a Nat, Desmond posted his third consecutive 20 home run-20 stolen base season. At this point there were only two other shortstops in history to have more (four). Desmond went and did it again the following year, just in a Rangers uniform.
It’s unlikely fans will see Abrams in the All-Star game this year, but he is performing like one nonetheless. He has a batting average of .284 and an on-base percentage of .356 with a .843 for OPS. On his 74 hits, 16 were doubles and 11 were home runs with an additional 26RBIs.
2023 was his first full season in the Nats uniform for Abrams and he broke Turner’s record for single season stolen bases with 47. This past year was the first All-Star selection of his career. He was one of 10 players in all of the Majors to post a 20 home run and 30 stolen bases on the season and the second ever National to do it.
Washington's overall struggles continue, but they have a star in their midst and can celebrate how he is performing this year nonetheless.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.